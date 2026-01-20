Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth, Premier League: Kostoulas' Late Overhead Kick Snatches Point For Seagulls

Bournemouth, who were playing their first Premier League game without Antoine Semenyo following his move to Manchester City, were on the brink of three valuable points at the American Express Stadium

Charalampos Kostoulas
Charalampos Kostoulas gets up to score with a stunning overhead kick
  • Charalampos Kostoulas late goal earned a point for Brighton

  • Bournemouth had taken the lead via penalty

  • Draw meant both sides remained in the bottom half of the table

A stunning overhead kick from Charalampos Kostoulas in second-half stoppage time saw Brighton rescue a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth, who were playing their first Premier League game without Antoine Semenyo following his move to Manchester City, were on the brink of three valuable points at the American Express Stadium.

They went ahead through Marcus Tavernier's 32nd-minute penalty, which was awarded when Amine Adli went down under Bart Verbruggen's challenge. 

Adli – starting in Semenyo's place – was initially booked for simulation, but referee Paul Tierney overturned that decision following a VAR review, to the fury of Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Brighton, who had earlier seen Jack Hinshelwood go close on two occasions, dominated possession in the second half but looked destined for defeat.

That was until the first of 10 minutes of added time, when Kostoulas controlled Jan Paul van Hecke's knock-down on his chest before unleashing an acrobatic attempt that flew into the left side of Djordje Petrovic's goal.

Data Debrief: Another super-sub saves Brighton

Once again, Brighton were indebted to a substitute, with Kostoulas' sensational effort the ninth goal the Seagulls have scored via a player coming off the bench this season.

That is the most of any Premier League side, and given Brighton had 17 shots to Bournemouth's 12, getting five on target to the Cherries' two, they will feel a point was the minimum they deserved.

Bournemouth did win the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.33 to 1.05, though the majority of their tally came from Tavernier's penalty.

Tavernier has now scored six goals across all competitions for Bournemouth this season, his outright best return in a single campaign (previously five in both 2021-22 and 2022-23).

His penalty was the 55th Brighton have faced in the Premier League overall, with 48 of those spot-kicks being successful. Both of those figures are the most of any team in the division since the start of their debut campaign in 2017-18.

