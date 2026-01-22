ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Call Up Rickelton, Stubbs To Replace Injured De Zorzi, Ferreira

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa have drafted in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs after Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira were ruled out through injury

  • Tony de Zorzi (hamstring tear) and Donovan Ferreira (fractured clavicle) ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Both will also miss South Africa’s upcoming home T20I series against the West Indies

  • South Africa draft in Ryan Rickleton and Tristan Stubbs as replacements

South Africa named Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs as replacements on Wednesday for the injured Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira in the Proteas squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Both batters are also sidelined for South Africa’s three-match home T20I series against the West Indies.

De Zorzi sustained a right hamstring muscle tear during South Africa’s ODI tour of India late last year, while Ferreira picked up an injury during the ongoing SA20 2026.

“De Zorzi has not progressed as expected in his rehabilitation from a right hamstring muscle tear…,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement. “Due to his unavailability for the series and the need for continued rehabilitation, he will miss the T20 World Cup.”

“Ferreira sustained a fracture of his left clavicle during the SA20 encounter between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January,” CSA added. “Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have been named as their replacements in the 15-player squad.”

David Miller Fitness Concern

South Africa’s injury worries have deepened with senior batter David Miller also ruled out of the SA20 knockout stages.

CSA revealed that Miller suffered an adductor muscle injury on January 19 while playing for Paarl Royals, which has ruled him out of the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Middle-order batter Rubin Hermann has been named as Miller’s replacement for the West Indies series.

“His availability for the T20 World Cup remains subject to the outcome of a fitness test ahead of the support period,” the CSA statement added.

(With PTI Inputs)

