NTA Declares CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results: Check Scorecard Download Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Result on August 20, 2025, bringing relief to thousands of aspiring researchers and academicians. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official portal csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The examination was conducted on July 28, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 218 cities nationwide in two shifts. The test covered five major science subjects and serves as the gateway for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2025
Out of 1,95,241 registered candidates, a total of 1,47,732 candidates appeared for the examination, indicating a participation rate of approximately 76 percent. The gender-wise statistics reveal that 1,14,339 female candidates registered with 86,777 appearing, while 80,894 male candidates registered with 60,950 appearing for the test.
Subject-wise participation showed Life Sciences leading with 78,949 registrations and 60,213 candidates appearing, followed by Chemical Sciences with 43,313 registrations and 32,987 appearing. Mathematical Sciences recorded 35,529 registrations with 26,644 appearing, while Physical Sciences had 30,345 registrations with 22,734 appearing. Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sciences registered the lowest numbers with 7,105 registrations and 5,154 appearances.
The CSIR NET scorecard 2025 contains comprehensive details including subject-wise marks, normalized percentile scores, qualifying status for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility, along with roll numbers and category information. The results were prepared based on the final answer key released after reviewing objections raised by candidates during the challenge window from August 1-3, 2025.
How to check CSIR UGC NET Result 2025?
Candidates can download their CSIR UGC NET June 2025 scorecard by following these simple steps.
First, visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in and locate the result download section.
Enter the required login credentials including application number and date of birth along with the security pin displayed on screen.
After successful login, click on the "Download Score Card" link to access the CSIR NET scorecard 2025.
The scorecard displays detailed information about qualifying status, subject-wise performance, and eligibility for research fellowships or teaching positions.
For candidates who have forgotten their application number, the NTA provides an option to regenerate it using personal details, such as name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth, on its official website.
The direct link for scorecard download is available here - Click Here
Successfully qualified candidates become eligible for Junior Research Fellowship with a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 for the first two years, which increases to Rs 35,000 for subsequent years upon PhD registration. Those qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India.
The CSIR UGC NET examination continues to be a crucial national-level test for determining research and academic career opportunities in India's scientific institutions. NTA will soon release subject-wise cut-offs that will provide clarity on qualifying marks required for different categories and positions.