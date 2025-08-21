NTA Declares CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Results: Check Scorecard Download Process

How to check CSIR UGC NET Result 2025?

Candidates can download their CSIR UGC NET June 2025 scorecard by following these simple steps.

First, visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in and locate the result download section.

Enter the required login credentials including application number and date of birth along with the security pin displayed on screen.

After successful login, click on the "Download Score Card" link to access the CSIR NET scorecard 2025.

The scorecard displays detailed information about qualifying status, subject-wise performance, and eligibility for research fellowships or teaching positions.

For candidates who have forgotten their application number, the NTA provides an option to regenerate it using personal details, such as name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth, on its official website.

The direct link for scorecard download is available here - Click Here