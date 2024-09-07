National

Cyanide, Drinks, Stealing: AP Police Arrest Three Women Serial Killers, Not The First Ones In India | A Recap Of Notorious Incidents In The Past

From Cyanide Mallika to Jolly Joseph- in the past, bone-chilling crimes committed by women serial killers in India have sent us into a state of shock many times. The heinous, gruesome nature of the notorious crimes that emerged in India left the world petrified.

Three women serial killers arrested in Andhra Pradesh
Three women serial killers arrested in Andhra Pradesh Photo: X/ @Puneetvizh
info_icon

From befriending strangers and learning about their causes of distress to offering them drinks laced with cyanide to kill them followed by a spree to steal gold, and other valuables- three women serial killers from Andhra Pradesh's Tenali district followed almost exact footprints of India's first-ever convicted woman serial killer Cyanide Mallika aka KD Kempamma.

In past times, bone-chilling crimes committed by women serial killers in India have sent us into a state of shock many times. The heinous, gruesome nature of the notorious crimes that emerged in India left the world petrified.

'Serial Killer' arrested in UP's Bareilly - null
'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to police, the women were identified as Munagappa Rajini, Madiyala Venkateshwari, and Gulra Ramanamma respectively. It has been revealed that the murders took place in June this year. They first killed a woman named Nagur B while two others they attempted to kill at the same time, survived.

Police on Thursday apprehended three women who reportedly have murdered four people including three women. Amongst them, 32-year-old Madiyala Venkateshwari already has a history of committing cybercrime in Cambodia.

According to Tenali Superintendent of Police, Satish Kumar, the women had confessed to the crimes. The police have warned people to be cautious and not befriend strangers easily.

Suspected Serial Killer Collins Jumaisi Khalusha Confesses To Killing 42 Women - | Photo: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Of Kenya
Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final

BY Danita Yadav

Cyanide Mallika: Targeting women visiting temples

Cyanide Mallika aka KD Kempamma, the first convicted serial killer of India on record, and a resident of Kaggalipura in Bangalore reportedly killed 6 women between November 1, 2007, and December 18, 2007.

What started as a stealing spree owing to her distressful situation in life, later developed into a serial killing habit. According to her modus operandi, she would only target those women who visited temples and appeared distressed. She would then befriend those ladies with a promise to resolve their issues with a 'puja'.

Representational Image | - PTI
Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic

BY Outlook Web Desk

At the end of the ritual, she used to give her victims a cyanide-laced glass of water to drink leading to their deaths following which she would steal her victim’s valuables.

Kempamma was arrested in 2000 while stealing and had to serve only 6 months for this crime. Following her release, she went on a killing spree and murdered six women in 2007.

Finally, she was arrested in December 2008 while trying to peddle jewelry stolen from her victims. Kempamma had to serve two death sentences for the murder of two women. Her second death sentence was reduced to life in prison, as there was only circumstantial evidence against her in that case.

Koodathai killings: The Jolly Joseph case

The infamous Koodathai serial killings in Kerala involving the murders of six people within a span of 14 years between 2002 to 2016 were perpetrated by the notorious Jolly Joseph.

First killing in 2002: Mysteriously, Jolly’s mother-in-law Annamma passed away after consuming mutton soup at home. However, there is still a lack of clarity over the cause of her death as it was not the first time that Annamma had fallen sick after drinking soup. Notably, no post-mortem was conducted

Second killing in 2008: Six years later in 2008, Jolly‘s father-in-law Tom Thomas reportedly collapsed inside their ground-floor bathroom. He was reportedly rushed to the Shanthi Hospital in Omassery where he was declared that he died following a heart attack. No post-mortem was conducted in this case as well. 

A Still From ‘Saw X’ - null
‘Saw X’: Before You See The 10th ‘Saw’ Film, Here Are 5 Serial Killer Movies That Will Terrify You

BY Prateek Sur

Third killing in 2011: With no doubts raised after the first two deaths, the third targeting his husband left the impression of murder for the first time. On October 30, 2011, Roy died a similar death and was found lying unconscious on the floor of his bathroom, vomiting and foaming at the mouth. Later, the autopsy report revealed the presence of cyanide in his body.

The other killings: Jolly also killed his husband's uncle who insisted on further investigation. In 2014, Jolly mixed cyanide in Matthew's drink and he died a similar death.

After her husband's death, Jolly had an affair with her late husband's cousin Shaju Zacharias. In a bid to remove the additional barriers, she poisoned Shaju's younger daughter Alfein followed by his wife Sili.

The Idaho State prison complex near Kuna, Idaho, is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech on Wednesday after medical team members repeatedly failed to find a vein where they could establish an intravenous line to carry out the lethal injection. - AP
US: Execution Of Serial Killer Halted After 8 Lethal Injections Fail

BY Associated Press

Seema Gavit, Renuka Shinde: The killer sisters

In Maharashtra, half-sisters Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit were involved in a series of crimes between 1990 and 1996, all under their mother Anjanabai Gavit's guidance.

Within a span of six years, Renuka and Seema were convicted of kidnapping 13 children and killing five of them. They kidnapped children, mostly toddlers, from Nashik, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur and Sangli.

Reportedly, the two sisters, along with their mother used the kidnapped children in petty crimes and begging. At least five of the kidnapped children were killed as they allegedly refused to co-operate.

They were sentenced to death in 2001 by the sessions court. The Bombay High Court in 2004 and the Supreme Court in 2006 upheld the decision. Their mercy petition was rejected by the Governor in 2008 and by the President in 2014.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics
  2. SCO Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Inglis Registers New Aussie Record - In Pics
  3. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  4. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
Football News
  1. FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics
  2. KAZ Vs NOR: Haaland Fails To Score As Norway Held - In Pics
  3. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  4. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  5. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  2. Jannik Sinner Outlasts Jack Draper In 'Physical' US Open Semi-Final
  3. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  5. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  3. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  4. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  5. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Rwanda: The story Of A Genocide, Gorillas, Gender And Growth
  2. The Growing Power Of Youth Action In India And Bangladesh
  3. Uncrewed Boeing Starliner Reaches Earth Without Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore| Mission's Challenges, Delays, And Impact On Astronauts
  4. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  5. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. US Open: Taylor Fritz Overcomes Compatriot Frances Tiafoe, To Meet Jannik Sinner In Final
  3. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs