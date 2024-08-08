National

Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic

Owing to lack of leads, Bareilly Range's Inspector General of Police Rakesh Singh is now directly leading the investigation. Bareilly police has also issued sketches of suspects on the basis of eyewitness descriptions.

Crime scene representational image
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a scary development, nine women in Uttar Pradesh's Shahi-Sheeshgarh area in Bareilly have been allegedly strangled to death since last year. The killer being on the loose has sent locals in the area in a grip of fear. According to police, all the murders have been perpetrated by the same person.
Suspected Serial Killer Collins Jumaisi Khalusha Confesses To Killing 42 Women - | Photo: Directorate of Criminal Investigations Of Kenya
Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final

BY Danita Yadav

9 women strangled to death: Timeline of murders

1st murder- On July 22 last year, the first murder took place when Kusma from Khajuria village was killed.

2nd murder- The second victim in the series was Veeravati from Seva Jwalapur village, who was strangled on August 23 last year.

3rd murder- The third victim was Mehmoodan, an elderly woman, who was found in a sugarcane field on October 31, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Police (Representational Image) - null
Madhya Pradesh: 'Serial Killer' Who Killed Four Men Arrested, Police Says Urge For Fame Drove Him

BY Outlook Web Desk

Fouth and fifth murder- The fourth victim in the case was Dulaaro Devi, from Kharsaini village. Her body was found on November 20 the same year, followed by Urmila Devi from Jagdishpur village who was strangled with her own sari on November 26.

Sixth murder- Kalawati from Partapur village became the sixth victim in the series of murders. Her body was found in a forest on June 5 this year.

Seventh and eighth murder- The body of the next victim, Dhanwati from Kulcha village, was also discovered in a sugarcane field by the Shahi Road on June 19. On June 30, Premwati from Anandpur village, was also killed in a similar manner.

Nineth murder- The latest victim, Anita Devi from Haujpur village, was found strangled on July 2,

Screengrab from the CCTV footage | - X/@HateDetectors
Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help

BY Outlook Web Desk

Women strangled in Bareilly: Investigation underway

Owing to lack of leads, Bareilly Range's Inspector General of Police Rakesh Singh is now directly leading the investigation. "All nine murders share a similar nature. The local police have not been able to crack the case, and this inactivity cannot continue," Singh said on Wednesday.

A year on, the Bareilly police has issued sketches of suspects on the basis of eyewitness descriptions.

"We have activated the circle officers of Meerganj and Baheri, and the sketches are being circulated throughout the area. We are receiving daily progress reports from both the circle officers and the station house officers," Singh said. Despite these efforts, the investigation has seen little progress.

"The sketches were released three days ago, but we have not received any significant leads yet," Singh said.

SP (Bareilly South) Manush Pareek said, "We are working tirelessly on this case. The identities of those who provide information will be kept confidential."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  2. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  3. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  4. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games
  5. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  2. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  3. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  4. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  2. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  3. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  4. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  5. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
World News
  1. Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Bangladesh's Interim Leader
  2. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  3. Pakistan's Army Chief Warns Against Attempts To Create Bangladesh-Type Chaos
  4. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  5. Yahya Sinwar Is New Hamas Leader: How Will It Affect War In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth