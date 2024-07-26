National

Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, said that the case had been taken up and the investigation is going on in full swing.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage |
Screengrab from the CCTV footage | Photo: X/@HateDetectors
info_icon

Two days after a Bihar woman was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in VR Layout in Bengaluru's Koramangala area, CCTV footage of the brutal crime has surfaced.

The 24-year-old Krithi Kumari was employed at a private company in the city, police had said, adding that the incident took place on the night of July 23.

The chilling CCTV footage of the incident showed the assailant walking up to Kumari's room in the PG and knocking on the door. He then is seen dragging the victim out before taking out the knife and attacking her.

The victim is seen struggling to resist the attack, trying to push the assailant away. However, she gets overpowered by the murderer, who then slits her throat and flees the scene.

Hearing loud noise and screams, other women in the hostel rush to the corridor only to find Kumari in a bloodied condition. Unfortunately, they couldn't save her.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, said that Kumari's murder case had been taken up and the investigation is underway in "full swing".

"We have made three teams to investigation is going on in full swing. We have made three teams to upright the culprit. The police teams are working on it and very shortly the accused will be apprehended," Dayananda added.

According to a News18 report, the cops are suspecting a link between Kumari's ex-roommate and the assailant who had only recently moved out from the PG.

Koramangala Police had at the time of the incident rushed to the scene and conducted thorough investigation. South East Division DCP Sara Fatima had said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

A senior police officer, who had been at the scene of the crime, had said that 24-year-old victim's body was found lying in a pool of blood, with stab marks on her head and neck.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Gull Feroza On The Charge As PAK-W Display Intent
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  3. IND-W Vs BAN-W Semi-Final, Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Bangladesh To Enter 9th Successive Final
  4. Jonty Rhodes Named Brand Ambassador Of Pro Cricket League; Delhi-NCR To Host First Season
  5. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rain Stops Play As Hosts Trail By 95
Football News
  1. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat
  4. English Premier League: Lindstrom Joins Everton On Loan From Napoli
  5. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
Tennis News
  1. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  5. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN School Van Driver Saves 20 Kids Minutes Before Dying Of Heart Attack; CM Stalin Hails His Act
  2. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  3. ‘Scrap NITI Aayog, Bring Back Planning Commission’: Mamata Banerjee's Plea Before PM-Chaired Meet
  4. Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help
  5. Centre To Buy All Masur, Urad And Tur Dal Produced By Farmers: Agriculture Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  2. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  3. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  4. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
US News
  1. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  2. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  3. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  4. California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire
  5. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
World News
  1. This Indian Airline Is Making Traveling More Comfortable And Safe For Women; Here’s How
  2. Google Celebrates The Beginning Of The 2024 Paris Olympics With Creative Doodle
  3. Elon Musk’s Daughter Refutes His Claims In A Public Rebuke, Calls It ‘Entirely Fake’
  4. French Train Network Targeted In 'Massive Attack' Hours Before Olympics. What We Know
  5. Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Reacts To His 'Son Killed By Woke Mind Virus' Remark | Here's What She Said
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film