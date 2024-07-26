Bengaluru PG Murder: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Man Stabbing Bihar Woman As She Screams For Help

Two days after a Bihar woman was found dead with her throat slit in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in VR Layout in Bengaluru's Koramangala area, CCTV footage of the brutal crime has surfaced.
The 24-year-old Krithi Kumari was employed at a private company in the city, police had said, adding that the incident took place on the night of July 23.
The chilling CCTV footage of the incident showed the assailant walking up to Kumari's room in the PG and knocking on the door. He then is seen dragging the victim out before taking out the knife and attacking her.
The victim is seen struggling to resist the attack, trying to push the assailant away. However, she gets overpowered by the murderer, who then slits her throat and flees the scene.
Hearing loud noise and screams, other women in the hostel rush to the corridor only to find Kumari in a bloodied condition. Unfortunately, they couldn't save her.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, said that Kumari's murder case had been taken up and the investigation is underway in "full swing".
"We have made three teams to investigation is going on in full swing. We have made three teams to upright the culprit. The police teams are working on it and very shortly the accused will be apprehended," Dayananda added.
According to a News18 report, the cops are suspecting a link between Kumari's ex-roommate and the assailant who had only recently moved out from the PG.
Koramangala Police had at the time of the incident rushed to the scene and conducted thorough investigation. South East Division DCP Sara Fatima had said that the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.
A senior police officer, who had been at the scene of the crime, had said that 24-year-old victim's body was found lying in a pool of blood, with stab marks on her head and neck.