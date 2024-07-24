Bengaluru: Bihar Woman Dies After Man Breaks Into Her PG, Slits Her Throat

A 24-year-old woman from Bihar was found dead with her throat slit in her paying guest (PG) accommodation in the VR layout in Bengaluru's Koramangala area on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Krithi Kumari, was employed at a private company in the city. Police said prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder, suspecting that the accused sneaked into her and killed her.
Police officials said that the accused could also be one of Kumari's acquaintances, news agency PTI reported.
"Krithi Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city. The incident might have happened yesterday at about 11 pm," the officer said, adding that further investigation into the same is underway.
The accused reportedly attacked Kumari with a knife near a room on the third floor, where she died on the spot.
The Koramangala Police along with South East Division DCP Sara Fatima had rushed to the PG accommodation.
Based on CCTV footage, police are hunting for the accused man, Fatima said, adding that the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
