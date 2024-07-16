International

Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final

The 33-year-old man was arrested from Soweto at 3 AM local time outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 Final Between England and Spain.

Days after multiple female bodies were found mutilated in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, Nairobi, Kenya police have arrested the man suspected to be behind the killing. As per Kenyan Police, the man - Collins Jumaisi Khalusha - has confessed to killing 42 women in the past two years.

Gender based violence in Kenya has already been a major concern in the African country and the Mukuru Dump case has only added to the shock.

Authorities have stated that Collins Jumaisi Khalusha (33) has confessed to killing around 42 women in the past two years. As of Sunday, a total of nine bodies had been found in a quarry turned garbage site in Mukuru, a slum in the southern part of the capital.

Speaking to reporters, Mohamed Amin, director of criminal investigations in Kenya stated that the 33-year-old man was arrested on Soweto at 3 AM local time outside a club were he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 Final Between England and Spain.

The killer confessed to murdering the women who were found at the quarry site last week and confessed to murdering a total of 42 women since 2022. Khalusha has been using the same dumping site for all his murders for the past two years.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to having lured, killed, and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site, all murdered between 2022 and Thursday, 11 July, 2024,” Amin added.

42 Murders In 2 Years: First Victim Killer's Wife

During interrogation, Amin added that the killer confessed his first victim was his wife. As per authorities, he "strangled her to death before dismembering her body and disposing it" at the same garbage site bodies were recovered from on Friday.

The Director further added that the killer "led the police" to a single room rented house, which was the site of the murders. Police recovered a machete, 12 nylon sacks, a pair of industrial rubber gloves, a hard drive, and eight smart phones from the house.

Kenya Police Under Fire

Kenyan Police continues to face backlash over the Mukuru Dump case, especially since the scene of crime was 100 meters away from the Kware police station.

On Friday, locals in the area found six bodies in an abandoned quarry which has been "filled with water and used as a garbage dump site" in the past few years.

Following the arrest of the 33-year-old killer, the police remains under fire. Authorities stated that the suspect lived around 100 metres from the crime scene and managed to evade detection for two years.

