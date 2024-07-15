International

Kenya Police Under Fire After Several Mutilated Bodies Found In Abandoned Quarry | What We Know

Over the weekend, female bodies, heavily mutilated, were found in garbage bags in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, a slum in the southern part of the capital city of Nairobi.

Kenya Police Under Fire After 13 Mutilated Bodies Found In Abandoned Quarry
Kenya Police are under major scrutiny after the mutilated bodies of 13 women were found dumped in garbage bags in an abandoned quarry in Nairobi. Following the backlash, the police have vowed to carry out a "transparent" investigation into the discovery.

Over the weekend, female bodies, heavily mutilated, were found in garbage bags in an abandoned quarry in Mukuru, a slum in the southern part of the capital city.

The crime has left the nation stunned, which is currently reeling in from the President's decision to fire the entire cabinet amid an economic crisis. Police officials are investigating links to cults, serial killers and medical practitioners gone rogue.

As per acting national police chief Douglas Kanja, the corpses were found in Mukuru on Friday, leading to a hunt for more body parts over the weekend. Initial investigations have stated that all the bodies found are female aged from 18 to 30 years old.

Calling the crime a "heinous act", Kanja added that "they were severely dismembered in different states of decomposition and left in sacks".

Amid severe backlash, the interim chief vowed a transparent investigation into the matter and stated that they plan to wrap up the inquiries into the deaths in 21 days.

As per local reports, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja stated on Friday that a total of eight bodies were found. On Saturday, five more were found, taking the count to 13.

Watchdog Suspect Police Involvement In Deaths

The Independent Police Oversight Authority, a police watchdog agency, has alleged that the police were involved. The watchdog agency noted that the dumpsite where the bodies were found was 100 metres away from the Kware Police Station.

Amid the increasing allegations of human rights abuses and police brutality, the IPOA has alleged an involvement of unlawful abductions and torture. During the tax protests last month, reports of police opening fire on activists and protestors were also noted.

An AFP report states that the police were absent on Sunday and the search for the bodies were conducted by locals in the areas, who were later met with canisters of tear gas when they tried to take the bodies to the station.

President William Ruto, who is already under criticism from citizens, has condemned the act and stated that the mysterious killer will be held accountable.

