Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List

On Thursday, President Ruto fired all members of the cabinet except Musalia Mudavadi, who is the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs; Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Kiiru Wanjau.

Weeks after deadly protests rocked Kenya, President William Ruto has fired almost all members of his cabinet. As per the official announcement made by President Ruto, this decision has been taken after listening to what Kenyans want.

The Kenyan Cabinet consists of the President, Deputy President, Attorney General and 22 cabinet ministers. On July 11, President Ruto announced the removal of all ministers, therefore dissolving the cabinet.

 "I have decided to dismiss with immediate effect all Cabinet Secretaries and Attorney General of the Cabinet of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs," said Ruto, adding that "the office of the Deputy President is not affected in any way."

As per the President, the decision comes after “reflection, listening to Kenyans, and after holistic appraisal of my cabinet".

Kenya President Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers | Full List

  1. Rebecca Miano - Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry

  2. Kithure Kindiki - Interior and National Administration

  3. Alice Wahome - Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Developments

  4. Susan Nakhumicha - Ministry of Health

  5. Peninah Malonza - Ministry of East African Community, The ASALs and Regional Developments.

  6. Alfred Mutua - Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife

  7. Moses Kuria - Ministry of Public Service Performance, and Delivery Management.

  8. Aisha Jumwa - Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage

  9. Njuguna Ndung’u - National Treasury and Planning

  10. Aden Duale - Defence

  11. Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen - Roads and Transport

  12. Roselinda Soipan Tuya - Environment and Forestry

  13. Zachariah Mwangi Njeru - Water, Sanitation & Irrigation

  14. Mithika Linturi - Agriculture and Livestock Development

  15. Ezekiel Machogu - Education

  16. Salim Mvurya - Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

  17. Eliud Owalo - Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

  18. Simon Chelugui - Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

  19. Ababu Namwamba - Youth Affairs and Sports

  20. Florence Bore: Labour and Social Protection

  21. Justin Muturi - Attorney General

After the new finance bill was passed last month, deadly protests rocked Kenya as citizens called on the parliament to recall the bill, which would implement new tax hikes, driving up the prices of basic necessities amid an ongoing cost of living crisis.

Kenyans also called on the President to resign, despite his rejection of the finance bill in June.

Following the anti-government protests in Nairobi, Ruto also suspended non-essential travel for government workers and the purchase of new cars. He has also cut advisers by half.

This is the first time a sitting president has dismissed Cabinet ministers under the new constitution. The last time this was done in Kenya was in 2005 after a failed referendum under President Mwai Kibaki.

