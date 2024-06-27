Kenya Protests: Despite President Ruto's U-Turn On Tax Bill, Security Increased Across Nairobi

A day after Kenyan President William Ruto rejected the tax bill and stated that he would refuse to sign the bill, security across the capital city of Nairobi remains heavy. Despite Ruto's U-Turn on the tax law, security officials are expecting more protests. Latest reports have indicated that protests across Nairobi and Kisumu have already begun
On Wednesday, President Ruto addressed the nation for the second time since the clashes broke out and stated that he will listen to the voice of the people and not sign the new tax bill.
Ruto Makes U-Turn On Tax Bill
Ruto has rejected the bill and sent it back to the parliament for further amendment. Despite his decision, roadblocks have been put up across Nairobi as officials anticipate more protests to take place regarding the tax bill.
The new finance bill was passed on Tuesday prompting mass protests across Nairobi. Due to the clashes between protestors and anti-riot police, a total of 22 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 200 were left injured due to tear gassing, gunshots or mace.
Protests Continue Across Kenya
Along with the roadblocks, security officials and defence forces have been deployed across the capital due to the "security emergency".
With more protests anticipated across the African nation, local news outlet Nation is reporting protests in Kisumu, which is the third-largest city in Kenya.
Protestors have marched from Kondele to the city centre and have now staged a sit-down protest in front of Kisumu State Lodge. As per the latest reports from AFP, protestors in Nairobi are being shot at with rubber police from anti-riot officials.