Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23

A day after deadly protests rocked the African nation of Kenya, President William Ruto has rejected the new tax bill. Addressing the nation, the Kenyan President has stated that he will not sign the new finance bill into a law.
Ruto, who addressed the nation for a second time since the protests broke out stated that Kenya's debt has reduced by a tremendous amount.
"Today, Kenya’s debt burden is much less, more sustainable and we’re on course to redeem our country from the discomfort of debt and assert our sovereignty.".
Adding to his address, the President confirmed that he will not be signing the bill into a law.
"It has become evident that members of the public still insist on the need for us to make more concessions. I run a government, but I also lead people, and the people have spoken,” stated President Ruto.
“Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the finance bill 2024 and listening keenly to the people of Kenya, who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with the the finance bill 2024 … Therefore, I concede and I will not sign the finance bill 2024.”
On Tuesday, the Kenyan parliament passed the controversial finance bill which would have increased the taxes and prices of basic goods and other essential items.
Following the passing the bill, protests rocked the capital of Nairobi and police opened fire on crowds around the parliament building. Some protestors managed to enter the parliament complex and set a section of the building on fire.
Along with the parliament building, the governor's office at City Hall was also set ablaze. Protestors and activists vowed to keep their demonstrations going until the new tax hikes were recalled.
Amid the clashes with anti-riot police in the capital, Kenya's medical association has confirmed that at least 23 people have been killed in the protests.