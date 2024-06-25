Kenya Protests: Indians Advised To 'Exercise Caution' After New Finance Bill Triggers Riots | Top Updates

Amid the protests in Kenya triggered by the passing of a new finance bill, the Indian Embassy in Nairobi has advised Indian nationals in the African nation to "exercise caution".
The clashes, which began on Tuesday after the government passed a controversial finance bill has resulted in at least five deaths and left around 31 people injured.
Following the unrest, the Indian Embassy has urged Indian nationals to remain careful and contact the embassy for any assistance, if required.
"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," reads an official statement from the embassy.