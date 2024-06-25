A section of Kenya's parliament building was set on fire amid the anti-tax protests. As per the latest reports from local media, several protestors have also been shot by police amid the clashes.
The crowds gathered outside the parliament building to oppose the implementation of the Finance Bill, 2024. MPs passed the bill on Tuesday with 195 approvals and 106 rejections.
As protestors opposed to implementation, chants of "wasaliti, wasaliti" (betrayers, betrayers) were heard. Protestors also set a police lorry on fire during the clashes with anti-riot police.
Several Protestors Shot
Videos published by the Kenya Human Rights Commission on X showed police officers opening fire on protestors, injuring several of them.
Calling for action from President William Ruto, the commission stated - "The world is watching your descent into tyranny! Your regime’s actions is an assault on democracy. All those involved in the shooting – actively or passively – must be held to account.”
Human rights commissions and activist have also raised concerns of police-led abductions, torture and extrajudicial killings of protestors.
Why Are Kenyans Protesting The New Finance Bill?
The protest outside the parliament on Tuesday for the third round of protests in Nairobi. Kenyans are rejecting the new bill as it would introduce new taxes, which would raise the prices of basic good and necessities.
As per reports, an eco-levy tax will be introduced or products such as sanitary napkins and diapers, which would in turn hike their price. Along with this, the new finance bill would have also imposed tax on bread. However, this clause was removed after widespread public outcry.
President Ruto has also acknowledged the protests across the country and stated that the concerns raised by the youth will be addressed by the government.