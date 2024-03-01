US: Execution Of Serial Killer Halted After 8 Lethal Injections Fail

The Idaho State prison complex near Kuna, Idaho, is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech on Wednesday after medical team members repeatedly failed to find a vein where they could establish an intravenous line to carry out the lethal injection. Photo: AP

The Idaho State prison complex near Kuna, Idaho, is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Idaho halted the execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech on Wednesday after medical team members repeatedly failed to find a vein where they could establish an intravenous line to carry out the lethal injection. Photo: AP