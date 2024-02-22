Taliban Executes Two Convicted Men In Public Stadium Event

Relatives of the victims carried out the executions, firing a total of 15 bullets – eight at one man and seven at the other. The incident marked the third and fourth public executions since the Taliban took control in 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

The United Nations has criticised the Taliban for their public executions, lashings, and stonings, urging them to halt such practices. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban regularly carried out public punishments in Afghanistan.