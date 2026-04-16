BLACKPINK's Jennie Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2026

Summary of this article
Blackpink's Jennie is included in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026
Jennie is the only South Korean on this year's list.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams penned a glowing tribute for Jennie.
K-pop group BLACKPINK'S Jennie has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people this year, becoming the only South Korean on this year’s prestigious global list. The 30-year-old singer was included in the "Artists" category, alongside several prominent names from the global entertainment industry, including Luke Combs, Coco Jones, Rauw Alejandro and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. The list was released by the US weekly magazine on Wednesday, April 15.
Jennie in TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2026
Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter and the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, wrote a short essay on Jennie in TIME.
"To cut to the chase: Jennie is a star. I could go on and on about her accomplishments or her influence in pop culture. But sitting down to write, the thing that comes to mind is that the magic at her core—the power that draws you into “Jennie the Artist” when you’re watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium—is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway," she wrote.
"What makes Jennie a true star is that even in her quiet moments, she possesses the same kind of undeniable presence that cuts through all the noise, and she carries that with kindness and warmth. She is the type of person who will grab both your hands and squeeze them. She has a softness that only emphasizes her strength. I just love her," added the Grammy-nominated musician.
Jennie, with her first solo album Ruby, became the first K-pop female solo artist to have three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. The album was also included in Rolling Stone magazine’s “the 100 best albums of 2025”.
Jennie bagged multiple awards and also performed solo at Coachella in April 2025.