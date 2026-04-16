BLACKPINK's Jennie Among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2026

"To cut to the chase: Jennie is a star. I could go on and on about her accomplishments or her influence in pop culture. But sitting down to write, the thing that comes to mind is that the magic at her core—the power that draws you into “Jennie the Artist” when you’re watching her onscreen or as one of 100,000 people in a stadium—is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party or run into her in a backstage hallway," she wrote.