Shekhar Kapur Reacts To Matt Damon's Collaboration Wish After The Four Feathers Regret

Shekhar Kapur praises Matt Damon's emotional depth

Speaking to NDTV, Shekhar Kapur said there was hardly a filmmaker who would not want to work with an actor of Damon's calibre. It was said by the director that Damon's emotional depth made him one of the finest performers of his generation. Kapur also recalled being deeply moved by the actor's performance in Good Will Hunting, particularly his memorable scene with Robin Williams, which he said had brought him to tears every time he watched it.