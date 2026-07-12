Shekhar Kapur Reacts To Matt Damon's Collaboration Wish After The Four Feathers Regret

Matt Damon revisited his long-standing regret over missing The Four Feathers role.
Shekhar Kapur praised Damon's emotional depth and welcomed a future collaboration.
Kapur's next film Masoom: The New Generation begins production later this year.
Shekhar Kapur has warmly responded after Hollywood star Matt Damon revealed that missing The Four Feathers remains one of his biggest career regrets. During a recent interaction, Damon said he had long wanted to work with the acclaimed filmmaker, prompting Kapur to say the feeling was mutual and that he hoped the collaboration would finally happen.
Shekhar Kapur praises Matt Damon's emotional depth
Speaking to NDTV, Shekhar Kapur said there was hardly a filmmaker who would not want to work with an actor of Damon's calibre. It was said by the director that Damon's emotional depth made him one of the finest performers of his generation. Kapur also recalled being deeply moved by the actor's performance in Good Will Hunting, particularly his memorable scene with Robin Williams, which he said had brought him to tears every time he watched it.
Kapur added that time existed only in imagination and remarked that perhaps it was finally time for the two of them to collaborate.
Matt Damon recalls missing The Four Feathers
During The Odyssey press conference in Mumbai, Matt Damon revealed that Shekhar Kapur had always been on his list of filmmakers to work with. It was shared by the actor that he had been forced to step away from The Four Feathers because of scheduling commitments related to the Bourne franchise, a decision he still regretted more than 20 years later.
Released in 2002, The Four Feathers starred Heath Ledger, Kate Hudson, Wes Bentley and Djimon Hounsou. Kapur is now preparing to direct Masoom: The New Generation, which will reunite Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah while revisiting the emotional world of his 1983 classic.