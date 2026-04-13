IPL 2026: GT Vs CSK Fixtures Swapped Due To Gujarat Local Body Elections

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans to visit Chennai Super Kings on April 26 in updated schedule
CSK to travel to Ahmedabad for reverse fixture on May 21
Municipal corporation elections in Gujarat on April 26 the reason behind swap
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 games between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been swapped due to municipal corporation elections in Gujarat on April 26.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (April 13) announced the revision in the schedule. The afternoon fixture between GT and CSK, originally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 03:30 PM IST.
Accordingly, the reverse fixture between the teams, scheduled to be played on May 21 in the evening, will now be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 07:30 PM IST.
Before match 21, Titans stood fifth on the points table with two wins and as many defeats, while the Super Kings lie ninth after just one victory in four games. Both GT and CSK meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next game. While CSK welcome KKR in Chennai on Tuesday, GT host them in Ahmedabad on April 17.
Chennai and Gujarat have locked horns eight times in the IPL, with the teams winning four games apiece. Their last encounter, in IPL 2025, saw CSK thrash GT by 83 runs in Ahmedabad.
When will GT vs CSK, IPL 2026 match be played?
The GT vs CSK, IPL 2026 match will now be played on May 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad.
When will CSK vs GT, IPL 2026 match be played?
The CSK vs GT, IPL 2026 match will now be played on April 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What is the reason for the swap of fixtures?
Municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26 are the reason cited for the swap in IPL 2026 fixtures.