Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings End Campaign With 83-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings secured a convincing 83-run win over Gujarat Titans in their last IPL league match in Ahmedabad. CSK posted a strong 230 for 5, thanks to fifties from Devon Conway (52) and Dewald Brevis (57). In response, GT struggled under the pressure and was bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs, with opener Sai Sudharsan top-scoring with 41 off 28 balls. For CSK, Anshul Kamboj (3/13) and Noor Ahmad (3/21) took three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/17) claimed two. Khaleel Ahmed (1/17) and Matheesha Pathirana (1/29) took one wicket each. Prasidh Krishna (2/22) was GT's standout bowler. The loss puts pressure on GT's playoff hopes, which now depend on other results.