Congress Alleges Centre Has Put ‘Lock’ on MGNREGA, Failing to Roll Out New Scheme

The "much-hyped" VB-G RAM G plan, which was announced on December 21, 2025, is nowhere to be found, despite claims made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that the BJP had eliminated the right to work for millions of people by repealing MGNREGA.



His comments on X were in response to a media report that stated that rural workers employed under MGNREGA from Bihar to Rajasthan reported that their work had been stopped, and some district officials claimed that they had been told not to begin new projects because the scheme had been discontinued, even though there were no official orders to that effect.