Hazrat Mahal: The Outsider Who Held A Revolt Together

The book challenges the familiar portrayal of Hazrat Mahal simply as a heroic rebel against the British in 1857.
The chapters “A New Leader” and “Perceptions” explore both her political role during the uprising and the changing perception of her after 1857.
Llewellyn-Jones examines not only what Hazrat Mahal did but also how and why she was remembered, forgotten and represented differently over time.
In the closing weeks of 1858, Queen Victoria's proclamation reached the districts of Awadh still in revolt. It offered amnesty to every rebel who laid down arms, excepting only those with British blood on their hands. Most of the men it was addressed to were by then dead, hunted or quietly negotiating their own terms. One person answered it in writing.
From somewhere in the countryside north of Lucknow, Hazrat Mahal had a counter-proclamation printed and circulated in her son's name, taking the Queen's assurances apart clause by clause. If the English honoured treaties, why had Awadh — an ally, at peace, accused of nothing more than misgovernment — been swallowed whole two years earlier? If they had never interfered in matters of faith, who was building the churches, and who had sent the missionaries into the districts? An amnesty that excluded the men who had led the fight, she pointed out, was not an amnesty at all.
It is among the sharpest political documents produced by anyone on the rebel side in 1857. It was written by a woman who never rode into a single battle.
That gap — between the queen of the popular imagination and the political operator in the record — is the subject of Rosie Llewellyn-Jones's Hazrat Mahal: The Rebel Begam of Awadh, and the author closes it early.
"She was a tough-talking lady; there is no doubt about it. People have had a romantic picture of her actually fighting the British. In person, this did not happen. She was not in any battles at all," Jones told Outlook.
Mahal's battle was fought in durbars and negotiating rooms, building a government out of rival commanders, unpaid soldiers and a royal household that did not easily trust or obey her. The author has no appetite for romanticised accounts of her origins; she stays with the evidence.
What Awadh Had Already Lost
To understand why Lucknow rose the way it did, you have to start a year before the sepoys did.
Awadh was not conquered in 1856. It was administered away. The kingdom had been Britain's oldest ally in northern India, bound by the subsidiary treaty of 1801, which had already cost it half its territory. What remained was annexed in February 1856 on the grounds of misgovernment — a charge that carried no military justification and required no war. Wajid Ali Shah, who did not resist, was deposed and shipped to Calcutta with his court.
Two things followed that made Awadh different from every other theatre of 1857. First, the summary settlement of 1856 went after the taluqdars, the landholding class that had run the countryside for generations, stripping many of estates the Company judged to be improperly held. Second, a very large share of the Bengal Army's high-caste infantry came from Awadh villages. The annexation dispossessed the landlords and insulted the sepoys in the same stroke, and when the revolt reached Lucknow it had a social base that Delhi and Kanpur never quite acquired.
Historians have argued over what to call the result ever since. The British filed it as a mutiny. V D Savarkar renamed it the first war of independence in 1909, and the phrase stuck. Rudrangshu Mukherjee, working specifically on Awadh, has made the strongest case that here at least the rising went well beyond the barracks into something like a popular war. Llewellyn-Jones comes down closer to the British reading of the Lucknow street.
A City That Fought Itself First
Lucknow woke up free on the last day of June 1857. Almost immediately, it began tearing itself apart.
The rebellion that made Hazrat Mahal central to Awadh's politics also unleashed a wave of violence and disorder across the city. Within hours of the rebels' victory at Chinhat, mobs tore through the Chowk. Private libraries were broken open. Books were cast into the river. Families with any link to the British — clerks, converts and Anglo-Indian shopkeepers — were pursued through the gullies of the old city.
The author does not get sentimental about what this was. In her reading it was less a war of liberation than a settling of accounts with a class that had grown rich while the poor went hungry. She supports this with detail, not opinion. About 40 guns are discovered buried in a fleeing nawab's garden. A deputy police chief at the time told the new authorities that nothing could be restored while the men doing the looting were the same men being asked to police it.
Speaking to Outlook, Jones acknowledged that the British also looted Lucknow when they recaptured the city in 1858. But she noted that the city had already suffered extensive looting during the upheaval itself and not only from the poor. Soldiers themselves joined in, even as some wealthier house owners tried to buy protection, leaving water and food at their gateways for the sepoys in the hope of being spared.
Tensions within Lucknow's social hierarchy were central to this unrest. "It was very much a lower-class movement against the upper classes. You have got this huge undercurrent who are resentful of the riches they see that they can't share in," Jones said. She added that this made the rebellion in Lucknow a "complicated scenario", shaped by "antagonism between the poor and the nobles, as well as between Indians and British."
A Rebellion Divided Against Itself
With the British gone, the rebels faced one more immediate question: who would rule Lucknow? What followed was a search for a king that played out almost like dark comedy. Two obvious princely candidates were already in British hands. A third was offered the throne along with a bribe of ₹3 lakh, and wisely turned it down — if his own ancestor couldn't beat the British, he asked, what chance did he have? A fourth was ruled out by his own mother's household. He had been born deaf and mute, and would need his parents' permission even to accept a crown he could not hear being offered.
By the time Birjis Qadr's name came up — the deposed king Wajid Ali Shah's fourth son, barely a teenager — he was simply the last name left standing.
And that is where Hazrat Mahal's case becomes genuinely different. Every other name that mattered in 1857 came with an inheritance. Bahadur Shah Zafar was an emperor. Nana Sahib was the adopted heir of the last Peshwa. Lakshmibai was a maharaja's widow who had spent years pressing Jhansi's case through legal channels, at one point retaining an Australian barrister, John Lang, to argue it. Kunwar Singh was a Bhojpuri zamindar of long standing. Hazrat Mahal had been a junior consort in a dissolved court, the mother of a fourth son, with no dynastic claim of her own to fall back on.
She had not been born into royalty, yet she now had to command the support of noblemen and senior court figures far above her own former station.
"It's not only coming from a woman but also coming from a very lower-class woman, who was not related to royalty at all. She was able to take all these noblemen on board, people who'd served her husband in the court, many who were not only older than her but were men, noblemen, too," Jones told Outlook. "She must have had enormous charisma to attract them and get them to do what she wanted. This was… unexpected, really," she added.
That charisma was tested immediately, and largely alone. The rebel army gathered at Nawabganj had originally planned to march on to Delhi and join Bahadur Shah Zafar, the figurehead the wider revolt had rallied around. But the plan was dropped. Marching away would have let Lucknow settle down, but it would also have left the British trapped in the Residency unresolved and, as the book notes, the rebels were likely swayed by watching Nana Sahib make the same choice at Kanpur, staying to confront the British there rather than pushing on to Delhi himself.
Once that decision was made, Awadh's fight became a regional one, sustained by local alliances rather than any material help from Delhi or elsewhere, which is what made her negotiations with the rebel military junta so consequential. She had no outside power to fall back on if they failed.
What the Rebels Wanted — and What She Was Asked to Concede
Those negotiations produced five demands, worked through point by point: doubled pay for the sepoys, autonomy for battalion commanders, the power to install and dismiss the ruler, formal approval from the Mughal emperor in Delhi, and free rein against anyone suspected of British sympathies.
Set beside what the rest of 1857's leadership was asking for, this list is unusual. Nana Sahib wanted the Peshwa's pension and title restored. Lakshmibai wanted her adopted son's succession recognised in Jhansi. Kunwar Singh wanted his estates out of the auctioneer's hands. Bahadur Shah Zafar, who wanted very little, wanted the dynasty left in the Red Fort. Awadh's own taluqdars wanted the 1856 settlement reversed.
These were, almost without exception, claims of restitution. Only Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah of Faizabad, preaching the expulsion of the firangi across eastern Awadh, was advancing anything resembling a campaign.
Against this, the Lucknow junta's five points are the exception. They are not about who should hold power but about how it should be held: what the army is owed, who may appoint and remove a king, where legitimacy is sourced from. It is the closest thing 1857 produced to a constitutional bargain — and it was struck against a fourteen-year-old boy and his mother, who had no leverage to refuse it.
The demand for Delhi's approval is telling in itself, given how isolated her actual position was. The author does not treat these demands as footnotes; she reads them as a diagnosis. This was not a movement creating something new. It was, she argues, deeply nostalgic, looking back to a Mughal past rather than forward to an independent future.
That one observation reframes everything that follows: the coronation that wasn't quite a coronation, held in a pavilion Wajid Ali Shah had built for his own tomb; the twenty-one-gun salute that no British account can verify; Qadr's first royal order, clearly dictated by the adults around him. It reads less like the birth of a new state and more like theatre, staged for taluqdars who wanted their old world back, gift-wrapped in Mughal ceremony.
The siege dragged into July and panic set in at Qaisarbagh as Havelock's relief column was turned back at Unnao. The royal wives, afraid of what would happen to their imprisoned husband, turned on Mahal. They dropped the respectful "aap" for the contemptuous "tum". One told her the kingdom "has gone to pot" and asked whether their husband would be hanged for what her son had done. It is one of the most human moments in the book: not a queen commanding a rebellion, but a woman absorbing blame for a crisis she did not start and could not end.
After that, looting flared up again, so badly that a 13-year-old Qadr had to ride out on horseback and personally beg starving soldiers to stop. They only half listened. The author's closing line says it best: Lucknow, that July, was a city at war with itself as much as with the British.
Five Endings, One Policy
How the British disposed of 1857's leaders is the clearest evidence that they never regarded them as a single enemy. Ordinary sepoys got no process at all — summary execution, and in a number of cases the gun. Nana Sahib, held responsible for Bibighar, was placed beyond terms permanently and disappeared into the Nepal tarai rather than test them. Tantia Tope was hanged at Sipri in April 1859. Lakshmibai was killed in the field at Kotah-ki-Serai in June 1858, allowing her to be mythologised later. Ahmadullah Shah was shot by the Raja of Powayan for a reward of ₹50,000. Kunwar Singh died of his wounds. Bahadur Shah Zafar, useful as a spectacle, was tried in his own Diwan-i-Khas over six weeks in 1858 and exiled to Rangoon, where he died in 1862.
Awadh's landholders were handled entirely differently. Canning's proclamation of 3 March 1858 confiscated the proprietary right in the soil of the whole province, sparing six loyal taluqdars — a threat so sweeping that it provoked a political crisis in London and cost Lord Ellenborough his post. It was then softened. Taluqdars who submitted began receiving their estates back under sanads from 1859. The class that had financed and sheltered Hazrat Mahal's war was not defeated so much as purchased.
She was offered terms too. Under the Queen's proclamation she was technically eligible: there was no massacre attached to her name in the way there was to Nana Sahib's. The British held out a pension and a residence in return for submission. She refused, and crossed into Nepal, where Jung Bahadur, who had sent thousands of Gurkha troops to help retake Lucknow, now gave her shelter on his own terms. She died there in 1879, unpardoned. Of everyone who led in 1857, she is the one the British could not kill, could not try and could not buy.
Perceptions: What History Did With Her Afterwards
This same tension between what Mahal did and how it was later understood runs through the book and becomes especially clear once the story moves from the politics of the uprising to the politics of remembrance. Qadr's later life offers one way into this. He refused to surrender on British terms and lived for 30 years in exile in Kathmandu. It was not until 1887, during Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, that he was finally pardoned. Though he was granted permission to return, the Lucknow he came back to was not the one he had left. Even where places of colonial significance, such as the Residency, were carefully preserved, the geography of Awadh's own resistance was allowed to fade.
The Residency was maintained as a ruin and a shrine, its shell-scarred walls left standing and the Union Jack flown over it day and night until 15 August 1947: the last British flag in India to come down. Qaisarbagh, the rebel capital, was gutted and built over. One siege was preserved as martyrdom; the government that had laid it was left without a single surviving building to point at.
Mahal herself is largely missing from official memorials. She died and was buried in Kathmandu, and her memory occupied little public space even after Independence. Efforts to give her a greater place in Lucknow's public memory were never simple, and this is one of the sharpest points the author makes: the British preserved their own version of 1857, one centred on their own suffering, while the contributions of Awadh and its leaders went largely unrecorded.
Compare what happened to Lakshmibai. She died on a horse, in armour, in front of witnesses. She found a place in schoolbooks, statuary and poetry. Hazrat Mahal did the harder thing: held a coalition together for ten months, conceded to her own army, refused a pension and outlived the war by twenty years. The reward for this was obscurity. Nationalist memory, like the colonial memory it replaced, wanted a charge, not a durbar.
That neglect is best captured by the author's own line: "her memorials are few." Five words that sum up the paradox: a political role of real consequence, paired with a commemorative legacy that stayed thin for a century. It took until the centenary of the Uprising in 1957, when her grandsons approached Jawaharlal Nehru for help, for her grave in Kathmandu to even be properly located. Lucknow's Victoria Park was renamed for her and given a marble memorial only in 1962, more than eighty years after her death.
Jones's conclusion that Hazrat Mahal remains, in her words, a "heroic" figure feels earned rather than assumed. She draws on British diaries, contemporary Urdu accounts, Company records and popular culture to build her case. The detail can slow the pace at times, but it also gives the book real weight. What it recovers is not the woman on the horse but the one in the negotiating room, and on the evidence assembled here, that was the more difficult task.