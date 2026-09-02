Hazrat Mahal: The Outsider Who Held A Revolt Together

Five Endings, One Policy

How the British disposed of 1857's leaders is the clearest evidence that they never regarded them as a single enemy. Ordinary sepoys got no process at all — summary execution, and in a number of cases the gun. Nana Sahib, held responsible for Bibighar, was placed beyond terms permanently and disappeared into the Nepal tarai rather than test them. Tantia Tope was hanged at Sipri in April 1859. Lakshmibai was killed in the field at Kotah-ki-Serai in June 1858, allowing her to be mythologised later. Ahmadullah Shah was shot by the Raja of Powayan for a reward of ₹50,000. Kunwar Singh died of his wounds. Bahadur Shah Zafar, useful as a spectacle, was tried in his own Diwan-i-Khas over six weeks in 1858 and exiled to Rangoon, where he died in 1862.