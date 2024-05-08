Sanju Samson's side following their recent loss against Delhi Capitals is left with only 16 points from 10 matches and a second position in the points table. While they stand as the most genuine contenders for the playoffs, their berth is not yet confirmed. In no circumstances, must RR lose all their remaining four matches. Doing so will allow other teams to secure 18 points, which would still be 2 less than what the Royals have.