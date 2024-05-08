With playoff spots still up for grabs and no team completely out of contention, the 2024 Indian Premier League marches on amidst shattered hopes and unexpected comebacks. Kolkata Knight Riders have overtaken the table-topping Rajasthan Royals, while the Mumbai Indians climbed from the bottom by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad in a reversal of fortunes. Let's explore how each team can secure a spot in the playoffs. (Full Coverage)
Following match 56 of the IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals with a crucial 20-victory against Rajasthan Royals, kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive. Rishabh Pant's side currently occupies the fifth position with 12 points from 12 matches ahead of Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans, in that order.
IPL 2024 Playoff Guide After Match 56
Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Chances:
Shubman Gill's team, currently placed at the bottom of the table with 8 points from 11 matches, finds themselves in a do-or-die situation following their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In their ques for a playoff berth, the 2022 champions must secure victories in all their remaining three matches.
However, even then, their fate will hinge on the outcomes of other teams' games. The Titans are now gearing up to take on the formidable Kolkata Knight Riders next, and it is undeniable that their prospects don't look promising.
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario:
Hardik Pandya's team staged a remarkable, unexpected comeback with a commanding 7-run victory over the formidable SunRisers Hyderabad, propelling them from 10th position to the ninth and keeping their playoff hopes alive. However, their survival in the competition depends on several factors and perhaps a touch of magic. With 8 points from 12 matches, Mumbai Indians need a series of favorable outcomes to secure a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Not only must they win their remaining matches, but they also require Chennai Super Kings to lose all their matches. Additionally, the loser of the upcoming clash between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants must continue to lose their remaining matches.
Additionally, Mumbai Indians' fate will be decided by their Net Run Rate, as other teams will also be vying to attain more than 12 points. Indeed, only magic it is, that can defy the odds and qualify the Indians for the playoffs.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Shikhar Dhawan's side currently occupies the eighth position with 8 points from 11 matches. Following a disappointing 28-run loss to Chennai Super Kings, the team now faces the daunting task of securing win in all their upcoming matches, against RCB, RR, and SRH. However, despite that the chances will remain uncertain as it is reliant on the outcomes of other teams' points.
For the Kings to qualify for the knockout stage, a series of favourable results must align, one of which is the fates of the top three teams, KKR, RR and CSK, they must win all their remaining games.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2024 Qualification Scenario
Faf Du Plessis-led RCB, despite staying at the bottom of the points table for the longest time this season, has not given up hope. With one of the strongest comebacks, securing victories in three consecutive matches, the team has climbed to seventh place with 8 points from 11 matches, reigniting their playoff aspirations.
Now, RCB must maintain their winning streak in their remaining three matches to earn 14 points. If the top three teams continue their winning run, the rest of the teams will only reach 12 points leaving RCB with a two-point advantage. This scenario could pave the way for Virat Kohli and co to enter the knockout stage of IPL 2024.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
KL Rahul's side suffered a significant setback after a 98-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders tumbling down four places to the sixth position with 12 points from 11 matches. Now the team is below CSK, and SRH and even DC in terms of NNR.
Despite this setback, Lucknow Super Giants' path to securing a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs appears achievable and genuine. Out of their three remaining matches, they need to secure victory in at least two, although a third win would undoubtedly bolster their fortunes.
Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Rishabh Pant's side after their recent win over Rajasthan Royals has earned 12 points from 12 matches, currently residing in fifth place in the standings. The quest for a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs now depends on the result of their remaining two matches against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad and it must be a victory!
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
The recent loss against the struggling Mumbai Indians handed a setback to Pat Cummins' side. With only 12 points from 11 matches, 'the team is placed fourth but tied with three other teams - CSK, DC, and LSG in terms of points. SunRisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow Super Giants next, and a victory in the game will bolster their playoff hopes.
However, Hyderabad face a more formidable task before securing a spot in the 2024 IPL knockout stage - victory in the remaining three matches.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Ruturaj Gaikwad's side currently placed third in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches, have high hopes for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Their recent win over Punjab Kings has led them to a situation where only one win in their remaining three matches will confirm their chances for qualification.
Chennai Super Kings will square off against Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A victory in all three matches will earn them 20 points.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Sanju Samson's side following their recent loss against Delhi Capitals is left with only 16 points from 10 matches and a second position in the points table. While they stand as the most genuine contenders for the playoffs, their berth is not yet confirmed. In no circumstances, must RR lose all their remaining four matches. Doing so will allow other teams to secure 18 points, which would still be 2 less than what the Royals have.
However, securing one more victory would undoubtedly solidify their position, and two victories would most likely confirm their spot in the knockout stage.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Shreyas Iyer's side, following a resounding victory against LSG in the reverse fixture match, has amassed 16 points from 11 games, thereby replacing RR at the top of the standings. Among all the teams, if any has virtually secured a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs, it is Kolkata Knight Riders.
They only need to win one of their remaining three matches. Moreover, with a favorable Net Run Rate of +1.453, the team holds an advantage where they could still qualify even without any further victories in their fixtures.