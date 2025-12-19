Wolves Vs Brentford Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League after taking just two points from their first 16 games in a historically bad start to the campaign

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolves Vs Brentford Preview
Wolves supporters protested during their 4-1 loss to Manchester United Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Relegation threatened Wolves welcome Brentford at the St. Molineux Stadium

  • Wolves are in desperate need of a win after a forgettable start

  • Read full preview

Rob Edwards says Wolves' players must shoulder the responsibility of getting their disgruntled fans onside when they host Brentford on Saturday.

Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League after taking just two points from their first 16 games in a historically bad start to the campaign. 

Only Sheffield United (also two points at this stage of 2020-21, finally winning their 18th match) have ever made such a poor start to a Premier League season, excluding Portsmouth, who also had two points in 2009-10 but had suffered a nine-point deduction.

Wolves are winless in their last 20 Premier League matches (D3 L17), and there have only ever been four longer runs in the competition's history.

Only one of those streaks has not come either side of a relegation, with Derby County going 32 matches without a victory in a single season when they achieved the all-time low of 11 points in 2007-08.

And with Wolves on course to take that unwanted record off the Rams, fans have protested against the ownership of Fosun International and chairman Jeff Shi in particular.

Those protests are likely to continue on Saturday, but Edwards says he can only focus on what happens on the pitch.

Related Content
Related Content

He said: "Of course, we need the fans, but I won't change my tune, and we've got to make them get behind us. 

"It'd be great if they could support the lads, but they're really frustrated at the moment – not all of them, but some are more frustrated than others.

"When they see those moments, when they see the goal against Manchester United before half-time, the atmosphere was great, so we'll concentrate on us, and then hopefully the fans will want to get behind the team."

Keith Andrews, a former team-mate of Edwards at Wolves in the 2004-05 season, has Brentford seven points clear of the relegation zone in 15th, having drawn 2-2 with Leeds United last time out.

The Bees lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, and that defeat could have long-term ramifications after Jordan Henderson and Igor Thiago sustained knocks.

"Jordan and Thiago both picked up little knocks against Leeds," Andrews said on Friday.

"I don't know yet, is the honest answer, on exactly how they are. They've been with the medics today and we'll see how they are going into the game on Saturday."

Players To Watch

Wolves – Tolu Arokodare

No Wolves player has scored more goals in all competitions this season than Arokodare (three), and his equaliser in last week's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal was his first Premier League strike.

And with Jorgen Strand Larsen continuing to look a shadow of the player that netted 14 times in the Premier League last campaign, the towering striker – who missed out on Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad – could get a chance to impress.

Brentford – Kevin Schade

Despite going three games without a goal, Brentford striker Thiago is still the second-highest scorer – behind Erling Haaland – in the Premier League this season, with 11 goals.

But he is a doubt for this game, while Dango Ouattara is at the Africa Cup of Nations. That means Schade – who has three goals and one assist in the Premier League this season – could have more responsibility on his shoulders.

Wolves Vs Brentford Preview
Kevin Schade's Stats This Premier League Season Photo: Opta
info_icon

Match Prediction – Brentford Win

Wolves have lost each of their last nine Premier League games, the longest losing run in their league history at any level.

Only three teams have ever lost 10 consecutive Premier League matches within the same season – Norwich City in 2019-20 (10), Aston Villa in 2015-16 (11) and Sunderland in 2002-03 (15) – and all those sides went on to finish bottom of the table. 

Wolves are also winless in 10 home league games (D2 L8), their worst run at Molineux since going 12 without a win between December 2011 and May 2012. That streak also ended in relegation.

And having lost three of their first five Premier League games against Wolves (W1 D1), Brentford are now unbeaten in their last three (W2 D1).

So the omens look to be in the Bees' favour, but one note of caution is that since the start of 2024-25, only Wolves (17) have had more away Premier League losses than their 15.

Opta Win Probability

Wolves – 26.7%

Brentford – 49.6%

Draw – 23.7%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  3. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

  5. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  2. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  3. Opposition Holds Overnight Protest Against VB-G RAM G Bill

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Unrest Erupts in Bangladesh After Killing of Student Leader Sharif Hadi

  3. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

  4. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  5. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm