Indian Premier League 2024: Top 5 Fastest Hundreds In IPL History – From Chris Gayle To Travis Head

The Indian Premier League have seen some explosive batting performances over the years, with players smashing records and thrilling fans. As we gear up for more records in 2024 IPL season, let’s look back at the top five fastest hundreds in IPL history, featuring cricketing giants like Chris Gayle and Travis Head. (More Cricket News)
These incredible centuries have not only showcased individual brilliance but have also played pivotal roles in changing the course of matches. From Gayle's thunderous hitting to Head's precision, these innings are a testament to the sheer power and skill that define the IPL. As we celebrate these remarkable feats, we eagerly anticipate more such unforgettable moments in the 2024 season.
In the 2013 IPL season, Chris Gayle set a formidable benchmark with his century. Fast forward to the 2024 season, the IPL continued to captivate fans with two sensational centuries. Despite the passage of time, Gayle's record remains unbroken, a testament to his extraordinary talent and the enduring excitement of IPL cricket.
Here are the top five fastest hundreds in the IPL history
1. Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2013) – 30 balls
April 23, 2013, witnessed a historic moment in IPL history when Chris Gayle smashed the fastest century ever recorded in the tournament. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru, Gayle reached his century in just 30 balls, showcasing an extraordinary display of power hitting. His unbeaten score of 175 runs off just 66 deliveries included 13 boundaries and an 17 sixes.
Gayle's explosive batting took RCB to a total of 263/5 in their allotted 20 overs, marking one of the highest total recorded in IPL history. Pune Warriors India, unable to counter Gayle's onslaught, suffered a defeat by a margin of 130 runs.
2. Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals, 2010) – 37 balls
At Brabourne Stadium on March 13, 2010, Rajasthan Royals' Yusuf Pathan stunned the crowd with a breathtaking century in just 37 balls against Mumbai Indians. Pathan's explosive innings was adorned with nine boundaries and eight towering sixes, showcasing his remarkable hitting prowess.
Despite Pathan's heroic efforts, Rajasthan Royals fell short of their target of 213 runs set by Mumbai Indians. Despite their valiant chase, Rajasthan Royals ultimately lost the match by a narrow margin of four runs.
3. David Miller (Kings XI Punjab, 2013) – 38 balls
David Miller of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) played a remarkable innings at Mohali on May 06, 2013, scoring a century in just 38 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru). Miller's explosive knock saw him score 101* runs off just 38 deliveries, including eight boundaries and seven sixes.
In the match, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) were chasing a challenging target of 191 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Thanks to Miller's stunning performance, Kings XI Punjab comfortably reached the target in just 18 overs, winning the match by 6 wickets.
4. Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024) – 39 balls
During the 2024 IPL season, high-scoring matches have been the norm. On April 15th, 2024, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head delivered a stunning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He smashed a century off just 39 balls, registering the fourth fastest century in IPL history. Head's innings of 102 runs came off 41 deliveries and included an impressive tally of nine fours and eight sixes.
5. Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024) – 41 balls
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Will Jacks delivered a stunning performance against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 28, 2024. He scored a century in just 41 balls, resulting in an impressive 100 not out from only 41 deliveries. Jacks' explosive innings included five fours and an incredible 10 sixes. Thanks to his remarkable contributions, RCB successfully chased down a target of 201 against GT. Notably, Jacks scored 56 runs off his last 12 balls, sealing the victory for his team in a spectacular fashion.