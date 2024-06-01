Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Five Tournament Debutants To Look Out For

Some players will be making their T20 World Cup debut with the first match they play for their respective team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which starts on Sunday, 2 June 2024. Here's the list of five players who will be making their tournament debut

Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal has played 80 T20 international matches for India. Photo: File
info_icon

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start with a bang on Sunday, 2nd June when the co-host USA face Canada in the opening match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. (More Cricket News)

As all 20 teams are ready with their preferred playing XI, some players will be making their icc-t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup debut with the first match they play for their respective team in the multi-nation tournament. Here's the list of five players who will be making their tournament debut:

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

Despite being one of the best leg-spinners in the country, Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to play his first T20 World Cup match for India. He has played 80 T20 international matches and is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL history.

In 2021, Rahul Chahar was chosen over him, and in 2022, R Ashwin and Axar Patel were regularly selected while Chahal remained on the sidelines. But he got the chance after a superb IPL season and will be a key factor in India's win.

2. Will Jacks

The destructive English batter, Will Jacks has been in fine form for almost a year. He displayed his batting prowess while playing for RCB in this season of the IPL where he played some breathtaking innings and beautiful shots.

That also helped him land up with a national call-up for the T20 World Cup where his team will defend the trophy. Jacks could be a great prospect for the English team in this World Cup and he will be eyeing to make his tournament debut with a bang.

3. Gerald Coetzee

The South African seamer Gerald Coetzee will be making his tournament debut at the ICC T20 World Cup this year. The right-arm pacer has a knack for taking early wickets and will play a key role in South Africa's wins throughout the tournament.

He was very impressive in the 50-over World Cup 2023 but couldn't do much in the IPL 2024 where he played for Mumbai Indians. He will be eyeing to help his team win their maiden title this year as he will be making his tournament debut.

4. Saim Ayub

Pakistan's stylish batter Saim Ayub is an opening batter who bats left-handed and likes to give a quick start to the innings. He made his T20I debut earlier this year during the tour of Down Under.

Despite being associated with the team for half a year, he has failed to give any impactful innings. He will be making his T20 World Cup debut this year and will be trying to play some match-winning knocks to justify his selection.

5. Towhid Hridoy

The right-hand batter and right-arm off-break bowler, Towhid Hridoy is an emerging talent of the Bangladesh cricket team. The 23-year-old bats in the middle order and likes to anchor the innings. He can also play big shots to get quick runs which makes his selection a must in the Bangla team.

He has performed well in the recent past for the national side but has only two 50-plus knocks in 22 T20Is played so far. As he will be making his tournament debut, the onus will be on him.

