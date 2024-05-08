Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Both Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured eight points from 11 games so far and whoever loses on Thursday will be knocked out of reckoning for the Indian Premier League 2024 play-offs. Check out three key player battles from the PBKS vs RCB game

Virat Kohli and Will Jacks, RCB vs GT, IPL 2024, AP photo
Virat Kohli and Will Jacks at the crease for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Gujarat Titans. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The top and mid-table churn continues in Indian Premier League 2024. But with no team mathematically out of contention yet for the play-offs, the fight is tight in the bottom third as well. Which is where the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday (May 9) assumes importance. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

Both PBKS and RCB have secured eight points from 11 games so far and lie eighth and seventh respectively in the IPL 2024 points table, as the Challengers' net run rate is marginally better (-0.049 as against -0.187).

They both need to win all three of their respective remaining league games to stand a chance to qualify for the play-offs. Whoever loses on Thursday will be knocked out of reckoning.

Captains of RCB and PBKS, Faf Du Plessis (first from left) and Shikar Dhawan at the toss ahead of match 6 of the IPL 2024. - BCCI
Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview

BY PTI

Before the PBKS vs RCB match begins at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

Virat Kohli Vs Harshal Patel

Enough and more has been said and written about Virat Kohli's form and strike rate in the ongoing IPL edition. The fact remains, he is the most prolific run-scorer and without him, RCB's hopes might well have been dashed a long while back.

null - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: AB De Villiers Blasts Data-Driven Critics For Targeting Virat Kohli's RCB Strike Rate

BY PTI

The India batting titan will once again have the responsibility of guiding Bengaluru in another do-or-die match, and in the process, he will have to tackle his former RCB teammate Harshal Patel. The seam bowler has already picked up three 3-wicket hauls this season and would love to see Kohli's back early.

Will Jacks Vs Harpreet Brar

English batting all-rounder Will Jacks well and truly announced himself in IPL 2024 with his match-winning unbeaten century (100 not out off 41 balls) against Gujarat Titans. Jacks has become pivotal to RCB's batting aggression and will seek the fifth gear in Dharamsala too.

Will Jacks after his century in RCB's last win against GT - X/@RCBTweets
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2024: Will Jacks Reveals His Toughest Challenge

BY PTI

But it will not be easy against the left-arm spin of Harpreet Brar, who has found plenty of success against the Bengaluru franchise in the past. Brar has scalped eight of his 24 IPL wickets against RCB, and could prove to be difficult to force the pace against, especially in the middle overs.

Shashank Singh Vs Mohammed Siraj

In addition to Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh has burst onto the scene with his explosive displays for PBKS in the ongoing edition. Shashank has been consistent yet adventurous, amassing 315 runs from his last 10 innings at an average of 78.75 and strike rate of 166.66.

As he aims to light up the sky with his pyrotechnics once more, he must be wary of the threat Mohammed Siraj possesses. The fiery India seamer can be a thorn in any batter's flesh when on song and his potential battle with Shashank in the death overs could be an engrossing one.

