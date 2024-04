Cricket

IPL 2024: Ton-Up Will Jacks Powers RCB To Massive Win Over GT - In Pics

Will Jacks struck an unbeaten century off just 41 balls to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in match 45 of Indian Premier League 2024. Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 84 off 49 led the way for Gujarat in setting the Titans up for a solid total of 200/3, but Jacks' heroics powered the Royal Challengers to completing their chase with four overs to spare. Jacks took a little time to get his footing with 17 runs from his first 17 balls, but the England all-rounder and Virat Kohli took over the game from the sixth over. Jacks sealed the win in remarkable fashion, hitting seven sixes and three fours for consecutive 29-run overs in the 15th and 16th, including a six to clinch the victory.