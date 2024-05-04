Cricket

RCB Vs GT, Toss Update: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Opt To Bowl First; Manav Suthar Makes Debut

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during warm-up before the match in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis, right, and Virat Kohli warm up before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not afford another loss in the ongoing season of the IPL 2024, as the Faf du Plessis-led side is already at the bottom of the points table. They are hosting the eighth-ranked Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next match at Bengaluru on Saturday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field first at the home venue.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

The pitch looks good to bat on. There is no grass and will also offer bounce for the fast bowlers. The square boundaries are 57 and 64 metres respectively whereas the straight one is at 69 metres. A high-scoring game is on the cards, citing the shorter boundaries and another flat-track surface.

Manav Suthar is making his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans and Joshua Little is also included in the playing XI. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going with the same team.

