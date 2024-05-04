RCB Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Another Win Against Gujarat Titans

Welcome to the live coverage of match 51 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams played their last match against each other where RCB defeated GT comfortably by nine wickets. Will Jacks smashed a 41-ball century while chasing a 201-run target. Virat Kohli also remained unbeaten on 70 runs. Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan's half-centuries were the high points for GT in that game and they will be eyeing to come out victorious this time. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs GT match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)