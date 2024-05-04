RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru with hopes to continue their double winning streak are gearing up to take on Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture match on May 4, Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. (Preview | Match Prediction | Full Coverage)
The Challengers finally ended their long winless streak with a surprising win over the team that no one could have imagined, SunRisers Hyderabad, to stay alive in the tournament. While playoff qualification remains a distant dream, it's not entirely out of reach. Currently positioned at the bottom of the points table, Faf du Plessis' side has won 3 out of the 10 matches played so far.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans stand in eighth place with 4 wins out of the 10 matches played so far. Shubman Gill's side is facing several hurdles one of which is underwhelming performance by Rashid Khan and the absence of Mohammad Shami. The team is coming on the back of two losses in a row and is determined to bring a change this time around with a revenge.
Where to watch the RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.