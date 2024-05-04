Cricket

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 52 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture match of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live in India, Pakistan Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and beyond

BCCI
Virat Kohli and Will Jacks celebrate RCB's 9-wickets win over Gujarat Titans in match 45 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo: BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru with hopes to continue their double winning streak are gearing up to take on Gujarat Titans in the reverse fixture match on May 4, Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. (Preview | Match Prediction | Full Coverage)

The Challengers finally ended their long winless streak with a surprising win over the team that no one could have imagined, SunRisers Hyderabad, to stay alive in the tournament. While playoff qualification remains a distant dream, it's not entirely out of reach. Currently positioned at the bottom of the points table, Faf du Plessis' side has won 3 out of the 10 matches played so far.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans stand in eighth place with 4 wins out of the 10 matches played so far. Shubman Gill's side is facing several hurdles one of which is underwhelming performance by Rashid Khan and the absence of Mohammad Shami. The team is coming on the back of two losses in a row and is determined to bring a change this time around with a revenge.

Captains of Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Faf Du Plessis before the 45th match of Indian Premier League 2024. - BCCI
RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Where to watch the RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?


In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?


The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?


In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch RCB vs GT, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?


The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

