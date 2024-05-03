Cricket

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is set to host the Gujarat Titans for the second clash of the season. Check out the key stats from the RCB vs GT derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score, best bowling figures and more

BCCI
Captains of Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Faf Du Plessis before the 45th match of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI
Gujarat Titans seeking revenge for the 9-wicket defeat at home handed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous encounter have arrived the south India city for the reverse match at the iconic M Chinnaswamy slated to be held on May 4, Saturday.

The last clash between Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis' teams remains one of the most important and beautiful match in the history of IPL. Not only did Will Jacks executed an monstrous 41-ball 100 but also he did it with 10 sixes, the most of the season thus far. With Virat Kohli's amazing knock of 70 off 44 balls the team secured their second consecutive, and kept alive the hopes for glory.

Before the second clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans begins, here are the important stats one must not ignore:

RCB Vs GT: Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have locked horns four times in the past, with the Titans emerging victorious in 2 of them while the Challengers winning the same, after their previous match victory.

RCB Vs GT: Highest Run Scorers

When it comes to name the most run scorer in the entire IPL, Virat Kohli appears first, and the same happens when counting the most runs in RCB vs GT matches. The cover drive master Kohli tops the chart with 302 runs in 4 innings. The second is Shubman Gill with 152 runs in 4 innings.

In the table of highest run scorer, Gill retains the top position with 104 runs to his name, and second comes Kohli with 101 runs, and the third is none other than Will Jacks with 100 runs.

RCB Vs GT: Highest Wicket Takers

The most number of wicket taken in the GT vs RCB IPL matches is by Shahbaz Ahmed (2-26) and Pradeep Sangwan (2-19). However, the most wickets are taken by Rashid Khan with 4 wickets to his name.

RCB Vs GT: Highest Team Total

The highest team total between the RCB vs GT fixture is 206/1 posted by RCB which is also the highest successful run race in the derby.

