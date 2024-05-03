RCB Vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will travel to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow (Saturday, May 04). (Preview | Full Coverage)
As far as the points table go, RCB are at the bottom but come into this contest on the back of consecutive victories. As for GT, they lost the home leg to the same opposition in the last meeting and will hope to avenge the nine-wicket loss.
Gujarat Titans are third from bottom with four wins whereas RCB have played 10 matches and have won three so far this season.
IPL 2024 Points Table
RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Head to Head
These two have faced each other four times in IPL history with each side winning two each. RCB's highest score in this fixture remains 206 whereas GT's is 200.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Pitch Report
The track at the M Chinnaswamy is a placid one and has assisted the batters throughout the tournament. Expect the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks to have a field day.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Weather Report
There is 1% chance of rain as per AccuWeather with the temperature falling to 23 degrees Celsius.
RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 Fantasy XI
Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Joshua Little, Sai Kishore, Virat Kohli (VC), Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.
RCB vs GT Prediction
As per Google's win probability, RCB have 54% chance of winning the contest.
Squads
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.