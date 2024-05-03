Cricket

India At T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli To Open; Rohit Should Bat At Three, Says Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja

India announced their final 15 for the marquee tournament earlier this week and will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5

BCCI
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the T20 World Cup starting from 2 June. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes that India skipper Rohit Sharma should push himself to the number three spot and promote Virat Kohli to the opening position during next month's T20 World Cup in the Americas. (More Cricket News)

"For me, Virat Kohli opens. Who goes back? Rohit Sharma bats at three. He gets a little cushion and gets to understand the game, he has so much going on, in his mind as a captain," Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

Indias Rinku Singh celebrates after winning the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam. - null
Exclusion Of Rinku Singh Was The Toughest Call, He Has Done Nothing Wrong: Agarkar

BY PTI

"If you have Virat in your side, you know consistency is the one thing you will get, so, might as well use him. He's best at the top and the powerplay allows him to settle in," he added.

Jadeja backed the selection of a currently off-colour Hardik Pandya in the squad, describing him as special.

"The spotlight is on him for obvious reasons. He's a special player, a rare commodity you find in our country where somebody bowls seam-up and can make it to the side with his batting," he said referring to the furore caused by his elevation to Mumbai Indians captaincy replacing Rohit.

Pandya, who is enduring a poor run in the IPL, will be Rohit's deputy during the T20 World Cup.

Indian T20 cricket team's captain Rohit Sharma gestures during a press conference held at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai. - AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 'I Wanted Four Spinners In Squad', Says Indian Captain Rohit Sharma

BY PTI

"The selection has not been on form, there's no doubt about it. It depends on how you want to play. It's one of the things I look at this team and think they don't have many options.

"You have established players in the side, everybody is so solid with the numbers that they play at, and what stage they play. It will all depend on what Rohit thinks," Jadeja said.

