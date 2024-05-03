Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

The bottom-rankers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to clash with Gujarat Titans in match 52 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Preview | Full Coverage)
Both teams have an equal head-to-head record with both winning two games each in the total four games played in the IPL. RCB won by nine wickets in the last game played between the two teams on Sunday where Will Jacks smashed his first IPL century.
In their last game, RCB dominated in all departments and Gujarat Titans looked unsettled. Captain Shubman Gill will learn from the mistakes in that game and will be eyeing to execute better on Saturday when they face RCB again.
With four wins in 10 games, Gujarat Titans are at the eighth number in the points table and they need to win all matches to qualify easily from here. RCB have only three wins in 10 games.
RCB Vs GT Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
RCB and GT have some world-class players and when these two teams clash in Bengaluru, there will be three key player battles that are worth looking out for from the RCB Vs GT match in the IPL 2024
1. Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan
Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock against Gujarat Titans when these two teams played each other in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kohli remained unbeaten after making 70 runs off 44 balls. He likes to bat against GT but Rashid Khan might pose some danger for him. The world-class spinner will be eyeing to remove Kohli early in his innings otherwise, he may take the game away from their grip. The battle between the two high-quality players will be an interesting one to watch.
2. Shubman Gill vs Lockie Ferguson
Shubman Gill has not played a big impactful knock for a long time and he will be eyeing one against his idol's team on Saturday. The Kiwi pace battery Lockie Ferguson may stop him early with his pace and accuracy. Ferguson has a quick bouncer and toe-crushing yorker in his arsenal which he may use against the GT captain.
3. Will Jacks vs Spencer Johnson
Will Jacks smashed a 41-ball century in the last game against GT and he will be eyeing to continue his good batting form against them on Saturday as well. Spencer Johnson, a left-arm quick bowler, who comes to bowl in powerplay and death overs, may pose some threat to Jacks. He can take him down with his mix-up deliveries. The English batter will also be ready to tackle him with the willow.