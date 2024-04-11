MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Jacks Replaces Green In Playing XI

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Mumbai Indians, considering their superior head-to-head record, 18 to 14, will start as slight favourites. (Live Blog | Full Coverage)
The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have replaced Piyush Chawla with Shreyas Gopal in their playing XI, while Will Jacks will make his debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He replaces hard-hitting all-rounder Cameron Green.
"Similar track but in the evening might be better to bat on," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss. His opposing number Faf du Plessis said: "We've tried to change a few things around. Our plan today is to bring a few fresh faces and give them chances. We want to make as few changes as possible but when you reach yourself in this position where you don't play your best cricket, then you have to make a brave decision. The sixth game is the right time to do that."
Both sides are looking to revive their floundering fortunes. Mumbai Indians, historically slow starters, snapped their three-match losing streak with a win over Delhi Capitals last Sunday at the same venue.
A win tonight against a star-studded RCB will not only help the five-time champions flourish, but will also give a new lease of life to Hardik Pandya's captaincy.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having four defeats in five matches, including the last three outings, are already in firefighting mode. Another defeat and their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs would be seriously dented. A must-win game for both sides!
Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
MI vs RCB head-to-head
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other 32 times in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai lead the head-to-head record 18-14.
Last season, honours were even with RCB winning their home game by eight wickets thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's 148-run opening stand. In the reverse fixture, MI chased down a 200-run target for a six-wicket win, courtesy Suryakumar Yadav's sensational 35-ball 83.