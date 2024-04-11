Cricket

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Name Uncapped Harvik Desai As Injured Vishnu Vinod's Replacement

The 24-year-old Harvik Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra and will make his first foray into the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians' Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the entire season with a forearm injury

Advertisement

ICC
Wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai had played a crucial role for India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 final. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Mumbai Indians on Thursday (March 11, 2024) announced the signing of Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod who was ruled out of the ongoing IPL with a forearm injury. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

This will be 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter's first stint in the IPL. Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra.

"Mumbai Indians announce that Harvik Desai will join the squad as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod," an IPL media release stated.

The 30-year-old Vinod, who plays for Kerala in the domestic circuit, picked up an injury in his left forearm.

Advertisement

Team Mumbai Indians with their fourth trophy of Indian Premier League. - (Photo: X | Mumbai Indians)
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Journey Of The Powerhouse

BY Uzma Fatima

Mumbai Indians are currently eighth (before match 25 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in the points table.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened