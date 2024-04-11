Cricket

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Name Uncapped Harvik Desai As Injured Vishnu Vinod's Replacement

The 24-year-old Harvik Desai has played 27 T20s, 40 List A and 46 First Class games for Saurashtra and will make his first foray into the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians' Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the entire season with a forearm injury