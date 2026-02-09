Patriots Vs Seahawks LIVE Streaming, NFL Super Bowl 2026: When And Where To Watch Event And Bad Bunny Show

Seattle Seahawks will face New England Patriots in the opener of NFL Super Bowl 2026
Grammy Award winner BadBunny will light up the event with his performance in halftime
The match and the event will be streamed on the JioHotstar app in India
Super Bowl LX is set to kick off with an enthralling clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 9, 2026 at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Seattle Seahawks Relies Heavily On Their Defense
The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best defensive teams of the season, boasting physically strong defenders, especially the larger ones who are positioned at the front and do a good job of preventing opposing players from running or passing easily. They together form a good combination, tackle well and don't score long and easy scores against the opposition.
Offensively, they have shown better performances than usual, courtesy of their quarterback, Sam Darnold and their coach. However, their most lethal weapon could be Jason Smith-Njigba, a receiver known for lining up in various spots and excelling at catching the ball, particularly when defenders are in proximity.
Discipline Is Key For New England Patriots
The Patriots have been given a diktat by their coach Mike Vrabel to play the game hard from start to finish. They have worked like a well-oiled machine and with younger players stepping up whenever needed in the regular season. Being discipline has been one of their major strengths and they tend to work hard for every single gain.
Halftime Show at Super Bowl Opener
Recent Grammy Award winner, Bad Bunny will light up the stage at the halftime shown in the Super Bowl rematch between Patriots and Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio has won two major awards at the Grammy last Sunday - 'Best Musica Urbana Album' and 'Album of the Year' for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS". The performance is schedule to start some time after the second quarter of the match.
Patriots Vs Seahawks, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Streaming Details
The NFL Super Bowl 2026 match between Patriots and Seahawks will be live stream on the JioHotstar app in India from 5:00 AM IST onwards on February 9, 2026.