Patriots Vs Seahawks LIVE Streaming, NFL Super Bowl 2026: When And Where To Watch Event And Bad Bunny Show

Patriots Vs Seahawks LIVE Streaming, NFL Super Bowl 2026: From preview to live streaming - here is all you need to know about the opening fixture of Super Bowl LX and the halftime show on February 8, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patriots Vs Seahawks LIVE Streaming, NFL Super Bowl 2026
Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in NFL SuperBowl 2026 on Feburary 8, 2026. Photo: X/Seattle Seahawks
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Seattle Seahawks will face New England Patriots in the opener of NFL Super Bowl 2026

  • Grammy Award winner BadBunny will light up the event with his performance in halftime

  • The match and the event will be streamed on the JioHotstar app in India

Super Bowl LX is set to kick off with an enthralling clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 9, 2026 at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Seattle Seahawks Relies Heavily On Their Defense

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the best defensive teams of the season, boasting physically strong defenders, especially the larger ones who are positioned at the front and do a good job of preventing opposing players from running or passing easily. They together form a good combination, tackle well and don't score long and easy scores against the opposition.

Offensively, they have shown better performances than usual, courtesy of their quarterback, Sam Darnold and their coach. However, their most lethal weapon could be Jason Smith-Njigba, a receiver known for lining up in various spots and excelling at catching the ball, particularly when defenders are in proximity.

Discipline Is Key For New England Patriots

The Patriots have been given a diktat by their coach Mike Vrabel to play the game hard from start to finish. They have worked like a well-oiled machine and with younger players stepping up whenever needed in the regular season. Being discipline has been one of their major strengths and they tend to work hard for every single gain.

Related Content
Related Content

Halftime Show at Super Bowl Opener

Recent Grammy Award winner, Bad Bunny will light up the stage at the halftime shown in the Super Bowl rematch between Patriots and Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio has won two major awards at the Grammy last Sunday - 'Best Musica Urbana Album' and 'Album of the Year' for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS". The performance is schedule to start some time after the second quarter of the match.

Patriots Vs Seahawks, NFL Super Bowl 2026: Streaming Details

The NFL Super Bowl 2026 match between Patriots and Seahawks will be live stream on the JioHotstar app in India from 5:00 AM IST onwards on February 9, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  3. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  4. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Scalps Hat-Trick Against Scotland - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  2. Dalai Lama Denies Links To Jeffrey Epstein In Official Statement

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

  5. Congress Slams BJP Over Deleted Video Showing 'Point-Blank Shot' At Minorities

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets