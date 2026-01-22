Masters Of The Universe Teaser: Nicholas Galitzine's Film Promises To Evoke 80s Memories

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role. It is directed by Travis Knight.

Amazon and MGM Studios have released the first teaser for their upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film, starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role. Directed by Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings), the film will evoke 80s nostalgia.

This live-action comes after Kevin Smith’s animated reboot of Masters of the Universe, which ended in 2024 after three seasons. Masters of the Universe promises to present a fresh narrative with a distinctive style, while retaining the franchise's legacy.

The teaser of Masters of the Universe shows an old TV, where we see an old cartridge being pushed into a console and a narrator says, Not long ago, when times were simpler…this was a healthy breakfast.” It cuts to a bowl of Fruit Loops and then we see people doing a healthy workout, and at last we see what a hero looks like—He-Man. We get a glimpse of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, one of the most popular cartoons on TV.

Towards the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Nicholas Galitzine, who is playing He-Man, aka Prince Adam of Eternia.

Watch Masters of the Universe teaser here.

The plot revolves around Prince Adam returning to his home planet after 15 years of exile. His homeland is now being ruled by the skull-faced sorcerer Skeletor, one of the great villains of the 80s. To save his loved ones, Adam once again becomes He-Man.

Chris Butler, Aaron and Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham. Camila Mendes and Idris Elba round out the cast. Jared Leto is playing the main antagonist.

Masters of the Universe is set to release on June 5, 2026.

Reportedly made on a budget of about $200 million, the full trailer of Masters of the Universe will be out today.

