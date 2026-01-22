Masters Of The Universe Teaser: Nicholas Galitzine's Film Promises To Evoke 80s Memories

The teaser of Masters of the Universe shows an old TV, where we see an old cartridge being pushed into a console and a narrator says, “Not long ago, when times were simpler…this was a healthy breakfast.” It cuts to a bowl of Fruit Loops and then we see people doing a healthy workout, and at last we see what a hero looks like—He-Man. We get a glimpse of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, one of the most popular cartoons on TV.