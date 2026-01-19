The Madison Teaser: Kurt Russell And Michelle Pfeiffer Head To Montana Seeking Peace

The Madison teaser reveals a grief-driven Montana drama from Taylor Sheridan.
Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell play a family seeking emotional healing.
The series expands the Yellowstone universe with a quieter, introspective tone.
The Madison teaser has been unveiled, introducing viewers to a sombre new chapter in Taylor Sheridan's expanding television universe. Set between the intensity of New York City and the stillness of rural Montana, the series signals a shift from power struggles to something more internal, intimate and emotionally raw.
Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer lead Montana drama
Kurt Russell appears alongside Pfeiffer as part of the Clyburn family, who relocate from New York to the Madison River valley in central Montana. The move is not framed as an escape but as an attempt to breathe again, surrounded by open land and emotional silence. The series positions Montana not just as a backdrop, but as a space where grief and memory collide.
At the centre of the teaser is Michelle Pfeiffer, whose character is shown grappling with profound loss. In one striking moment, she is seen submerged in the Madison River, a visual that sets the tone for a story steeped in grief and reckoning. Another scene places her in a therapist’s office, where she speaks about losing her emotional anchor, describing her centre and soul as gone. Will Arnett plays the therapist, offering measured reassurance that healing can happen, but only if she allows it.
Watch the teaser here.
The Madison cast
According to Variety, the ensemble cast also includes Beau Garrett, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Amiah Miller and Danielle Vasinova, with Will Arnett playing a pivotal supporting role.
Created by Taylor Sheridan, the mind behind Yellowstone, The Madison is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with Sheridan also serving as executive producer alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell. While the series tells a self-contained story, it fits naturally into Sheridan’s larger thematic world. Paramount is also developing other Yellowstone-linked projects, including The Dutton Ranch and Marshals, pointing to a wider expansion of the universe.
The Madison will begin streaming on Paramount+ on March 14.