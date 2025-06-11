International

Trump’s America: Democracy Undone?

In a flurry of moves - from diplomacy and border control to tariffs and the dismantling of aid agencies - the President has set off shockwaves both at home and abroad.

Los Angeles Protests
Los Angeles Protests Photo: Eric Thayer/AP
info_icon

“In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote,” U.S. President Donald Trump said last year during his second presidential campaign.

America, famously the land of the free and the home of the brave, has long positioned itself as a flagbearer of democracy, nurturing what has come to be known as the American Dream.

Once rooted in grit and determination rather than ethnicity or legal status - this dream appears to be slipping away. Since Trump returned to office this January, he has made it clear: to make America great again, the old dream must end.

Now the greatness of America lies in banning international students from Ivy Leagues Universities and imposing 100% tariff on all Hollywood movies produced outside the U.S. 

If that were not enough, Trump continues to campaign fortifying its southern border and has even floated the idea of making Canada the country’s 51st state. 

However, last week has been heavier than usual for the President. After a bitter fallout with his billionaire best friend Elon Musk - raising logistical questions for both - he now faces protests in Los Angeles.

The nation’s second most populous city has been rocked by sweeping immigration raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Protests erupted after hundreds of migrants were arrested within just a week.

The administration deployed thousands of National Guards -  a branch of the U.S. military that performs state functions but can also be federalised  - to Los Angeles in order to 'protect federal property and personnel'.

“A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals,” Trump wrote on social media.

In a supposedly exaggerated crackdown, the Defence Department by Monday had stated that it will deploy 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles to support the 4,000 National Guard troops already present on ground - to save the city from being “completely obliterated.” 

The city’s governor does not agree with Trump’s approach. He has sued the President.

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” Gavin Newsom mentioned.

Newsom is not alone. 

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Trump over actions that reportedly fall into a legal grey area. The Trump administration is being sued by Harvard University - for freezing its funds and for banning international students from enrolling. 

The Trump administration had issued advisories demanding changes in Ivy League universities’ curricula, hiring, and admissions processes. In response, 18 institutions - including Yale - have joined a coalition to formally support Harvard’s lawsuit against the federal government over the freezing of research funds.

The President aims to broker ceasefires across the globe, while the U.S. reportedly maintains approximately 750 overseas military bases in over 80 countries, as per Al Jazeera.

“It is almost sinister and now that we are thoroughly moored in this dystopian world where all promises that America made to itself and to the world have been turned upside down, it is no wonder that no matter which President comes and rules from the White House, it will be the whiteness that will reign,” Outlook Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Chinki Sinha writes in Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?  in the November 11, 2024, issue titled, ‘Whitewash Insanity Inertia’.

No one is sure what to expect from an unpredictable Trump, Seema Guha states.

In Outlook Magazine’s November 21 2024 issue, ‘Cry Freedom’, Guha writes, “While America comes to grips with Trump’s stunning victory, the world is bracing for a second Trump presidency. What happens to the ongoing wars—Israel’s in Gaza and Lebanon, and Russia’s war in Ukraine?” in ‘Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?’

Speaking of wars, Trump has also unleashed one in the tariff world, raising baseline tariffs on Chinese imports to as far up as 145%.

In Outlook Magazine’s April 1, 2025, issue titled, ‘World At Reset’, Avantika Mehta in ‘Trump’s Tariffs: Is A Global Trade War In The Offing?’ writes, “Given America's dependency on China’s manufacturing sector, the country appears to be well aware that any additional duties on Chinese goods will worsen supply chain disruptions and increase operating costs for companies that are already suffering. Even within the United States, the prospect of renewed tariffs concerns manufacturers and importers.”

The President signs executive orders before you can say knife - 157 in 2025. Each one lobbed into the national discourse, before the debate even catches up. Trump’s America is moving faster than the law.

