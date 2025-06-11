Trump’s America: Democracy Undone?

“It is almost sinister and now that we are thoroughly moored in this dystopian world where all promises that America made to itself and to the world have been turned upside down, it is no wonder that no matter which President comes and rules from the White House, it will be the whiteness that will reign,” Outlook Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Chinki Sinha writes in Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America? in the November 11, 2024, issue titled, ‘Whitewash Insanity Inertia’ .