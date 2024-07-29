‘Sacred’ Rage Of Ghulam Rasool

In another account, a police official says that on April 16, when a team went to arrest him, bab got angry and even tried to beat them up. “While he was being held in custody, his devotees came in large numbers to meet him, bringing food and wanting to just catch a glimpse of his face,” the policeman claims. A senior official who tried to talk to him realised that he wasn’t coherent, responding only with a smattering few words, incoherently. As the incident caused outrage on social media, the Sufi was shifted to the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Kashmir, formerly called the Psychiatry Disease Hospital, Srinagar. A doctor at the hospital says he was surprised to see high-ranking people visiting Ghulam Rasool, prompting the hospital to house him in a separate room. He remained in the hospital for about 15 days. According to a senior police official, Rasool was released after the hospital’s medical board examined his case and declared him “schizophrenic and not mentally fit.”