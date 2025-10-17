New Gujarat Cabinet Sworn In: Harsh Sanghvi Named Deputy CM, Rivaba Jadeja Among Fresh Faces

In a major reshuffle, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's new 26-member cabinet was sworn in at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on October 17, 2025, blending youth, caste balance, and women representation. The ceremony, attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat and BJP National President JP Nadda, saw 19 new inductees and the retention of six ministers, with nine dropped to infuse fresh energy ahead of upcoming polls.