10 TISS Students Booked For Organising Event Marking G N Saibaba’s Death Anniversary

The Mumbai Police have filed a case against 10 students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for allegedly holding an unauthorised event on campus to commemorate the first death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G. N. Saibaba.
According to police officials, the event took place on Sunday at the TISS campus in Chembur without prior approval from institute authorities or law enforcement. During the gathering, participants reportedly raised slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, former Jawaharlal Nehru University students currently in custody in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.
G. N. Saibaba, who was previously arrested on charges related to alleged Maoist links, had been acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024. Noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against him and other accused in the case, the court ordered the immediate release of the academician-activist, who was completely wheelchair-bound and 90 per cent disabled. He passed away on October 12 last year.
TISS administrators lodged a complaint with the Trombay Police, prompting an FIR on Monday. Ten students have been named in the case, while others involved remain under investigation. Charges include unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups, and actions deemed prejudicial to national integrity.
The police have begun an inquiry and have issued notices to those identified in connection with the event.
With PTI inputs