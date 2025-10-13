Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam To Contest Bihar Polls, Seeks Interim Bail

The student activist and 2020 Delhi riots accused has requested bail from November 15 to 29 to file nomination and campaign from the Bahdaruganj seat as an Independent.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sharjeel Imam
Sharjeel Imam Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sharjeel Imam, jailed since 2020, has sought interim bail to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

  • His plea cites personal responsibilities and the lack of anyone else to manage his campaign.

  • The application references a 2024 court order granting similar relief to Engineer Rashid for poll campaigning.

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots case, has sought a 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The plea before Additional Sessions Judge Sammer Bajpai said that Imam, a permanent resident of Jehanabad district in Bihar, was arrested on August 25, 2020, when he was a final year PhD student in JNU, and had been incarcerated since then.

Former JNU student Umar Khalid - File Photo
SC Issues Notice To Delhi Police On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Next Hearing On October 27

BY Outlook News Desk

It said, "That since the applicant is a political prisoner and a student activist, he is willing to contest elections from his home state, Bihar." The plea said Imam wants to fight the polls from the Bahdaruganj assembly seat as an Independent.

Seeking interim bail from November 15 to 29 for filing nomination and electoral campaigning, the plea said, "There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family." The plea said that in September 2024, the Patiala House district court here had granted interim bail to Engineer Abdul Rashid for him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: Lamichhane Turns Around The Game

  2. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

  3. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bhadohi Man Detained Under NSA for Abducting And Raping 8-Year-Old Tribal Girl

  2. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  3. Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

  4. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  5. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ As Israel Prepares For Hostage Release And Regional Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script