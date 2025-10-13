Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam To Contest Bihar Polls, Seeks Interim Bail

Seeking interim bail from November 15 to 29 for filing nomination and electoral campaigning, the plea said, "There is no one to take care of and make arrangements for his nomination and campaign for the elections, except his younger brother, who is also currently looking after his ailing mother and providing for his family." The plea said that in September 2024, the Patiala House district court here had granted interim bail to Engineer Abdul Rashid for him to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.