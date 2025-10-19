JNU Students Clash With Cops During Protest March, 28 Detained

All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) condemned the police response, claiming female students were manhandled by male officers and JNUSU leaders were beaten, with one councillor hospitalized. JNUSU President Nitish Kumar reported torn clothes, a stolen phone, and illegal detention, vowing to continue the fight for justice. Delhi Police's Deputy Commissioner Amit Goel rejected the brutality claims, stating students ignored requests, used abusive language, obstructed traffic, and manhandled personnel, necessitating detentions to prevent escalation. The incident unfolds ahead of JNUSU elections next month, reigniting debates on campus politics and police intervention in student protests.