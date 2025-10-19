- Badre Alam, 32, accused of raping dalit girl in UP.
A 32-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl was arrested here on Sunday morning, police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday.
He said that when the police team was taking Alam towards Khalilabad Kotwali, he allegedly tried to flee on the pretext attending nature's call. He allegedly refused to stop despite police warnings, so the police opened fire and he was injured in the right leg, he added.
- With inputs from PTI.