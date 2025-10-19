Man Held For Raping Minor Dalit Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
dalit girl rapes in UP
Police said that when the police team was taking Alam towards Khalilabad Kotwali, he allegedly tried to flee on the pretext attending nature's call. Photo: File photo
Summary
- Badre Alam, 32, accused of raping dalit girl in UP.

- He was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits.

- Police said he allegedly refused to stop despite warnings, so the police opened fire and he was injured in the right leg.

A 32-year-old man accused of allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl was arrested here on Sunday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused, identified as Badre Alam, was arrested around 3 am from a village under Khalilabad police station limits on Sunday.

He said that when the police team was taking Alam towards Khalilabad Kotwali, he allegedly tried to flee on the pretext attending nature's call. He allegedly refused to stop despite police warnings, so the police opened fire and he was injured in the right leg, he added.


- With inputs from PTI.

