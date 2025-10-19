Banjara Activist Launches Indefinite Fast On Charpoy In Jalna For ST Status Demand

Speaking to reporters, Chavan said, "We were classified as a Scheduled Tribe and enjoyed reservation benefits in the erstwhile Hyderabad State. We want those same rights restored. The Hyderabad Gazette refers to us as tribes, but due to misinterpretation and lack of representation after the Mandal period, the Banjara community was wrongly placed in the VJNT category in Maharashtra." Meanwhile, in Thane, leaders from the community said a massive protest will be held on November 9 at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai.