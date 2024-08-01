Hub4Business

Empowering Growth And Innovation: A Confluence Of Industry Leaders At The Globalisation Strategies Event

Outlook Business Spotlight – Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 Vol-II powered by Brandfosys Media.

info_icon

Outlook Business Spotlight – Indo Global Business Excellence Awards 2024 Vol-II powered by Brandfosys Media has attempted to put focus on some of the MSMEs business leaders and organizations who have evinced exceptional prowess in their respective industries.

The event opened with a warm welcome from Suchetana Ray, Editor, Outlook Business & Chief Strategy Officer, Outlook Group, who set the tone for an evening of insightful discussions and strategic exchanges.

Panel Discussion

Panel Discussion on "Globalisation Strategies for Sustainable Business Growth"
info_icon

A key highlight of the event was a Panel Discussion on "Globalisation Strategies for Sustainable Business Growth," featuring distinguished panelists like Mr. Venkatachalam PK, CEO & Co-Founder, Beyond Square Solutions, Mr. Sivakumar P R, Founder & CEO, Maven Silicon and Mr. Venugopal Rao Maddisetty, MD & Chairman, Pace Digitek Pvt Ltd. The panel was moderated by the Digital Lead Editor of Outlook Business, Prachi Khanna.

Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs with the winners.
info_icon

Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications; Industries & Commerce and Legislative Affairs, delivered the Theme Address, providing a comprehensive overview of the current state and future directions in critical sectors such as technology, electronics, and commerce. His address highlighted the importance of sustainable growth strategies in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

The panelists shared their insights on innovative strategies for achieving sustainable growth, emphasising the role of technology, entrepreneurship, and market expansion in a globalised economy.

J A Chowdary, Chairman & Founder, International Startup Foundation & Former Special Secretary IT, Govt of AP
info_icon

The event also featured a special address by J A Chowdary, Chairman & Founder, International Startup Foundation & Former Special Secretary IT, Govt of AP, who provided valuable perspectives on the startup ecosystem and the critical role of innovation in driving economic progress.

The evening concluded with an Award Ceremony, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and organisations that have exemplified excellence and innovation in their respective fields.

Sivakumar P R, Founder & CEO of Maven Silicon Softech Pvt Ltd, received the Company of the Year Award.
info_icon

NDIM was awarded Business School of the Year, with Vishwa Mohan Bansal, Chairman & CEO, accepting the honor. Sivakumar P R, Founder & CEO of Maven Silicon Softech Pvt Ltd, received the Company of the Year Award. Dr. Dilip Mehta, CMD of Dr. Mehta's Hospitals, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare award.

In the space of marketing and operations, Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu, Chief Marketing Officer at Areteans, won the Best Tech Marketing Strategist Award of the Year, while Gaurav Mathur, Chief Operating Officer at Areteans, received the Innovative Operations Strategist Award of the Year. Venugopal Rao Maddisetty, MD & Chairman of Pace Digitek Pvt Ltd, was recognised with the Global Expansion Achievement Award.

Rohith Anand T, MD of Surewoks Infotech Pvt Ltd, was awarded the IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year. Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, under the leadership of Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder & Managing Director, won the title of Best Hospital for Women & Children. Mr. Ankur Gupta, Senior Vice President at Outworks Solutions Pvt Ltd, was recognised for IT Staffing and Consulting of the Year.

Acharya Dr. Shreevarma, CMD of Shree Varma Hospitals, received the Holistic Health & Wellness Award. Sanjay Lingadalli, Managing Director of Ven Consulting India Pvt Ltd, was acknowledged as a Pioneer in Technical Resources Augmentation. Ankit Chaudhary, CEO of Budgetree, was honored for Excellence in Employee & Customer Engagement Solutions.

Kotak Mutual Fund was awarded for the Best Investment Awareness Campaign of the Year for their initiative "Mr. SIP." Seshadri Vangala, Group CEO of IFINGlobal Group, received the Global Workforce Solutions Leadership Award. Vishwanadh Raju, Head of Talent Acquisition Operations at ANSR, was recognised for Leadership in HR Excellence, and Shubhrangam Malaviya, Director of AI Innovation at London Stock Exchange Group, was awarded the Visionary Leader in AI and Big Data award.

Immamuel Andrew, Director,Brandfosys Media & Technologies, acknowledged the contributions of all participants and attendees.

