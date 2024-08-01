Empowering Growth And Innovation: A Confluence Of Industry Leaders At The Globalisation Strategies Event

Rohith Anand T, MD of Surewoks Infotech Pvt Ltd, was awarded the IT Infrastructure Management Company of the Year. Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, under the leadership of Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, Founder & Managing Director, won the title of Best Hospital for Women & Children. Mr. Ankur Gupta, Senior Vice President at Outworks Solutions Pvt Ltd, was recognised for IT Staffing and Consulting of the Year.