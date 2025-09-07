Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians, Mostly Displaced Persons And Children, In Gaza City

At least 14 Palestinians, including several children, killed in fresh Israeli strikes since dawn Sunday.
Airstrikes targeted a displacement tent, an apartment block, and a school sheltering families.
Gaza death toll surpasses 64,300 amid famine and ongoing genocide case against Israel at ICJ.
At least 14 Palestinians, most of them displaced persons and children, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City since early Sunday, according to medical sources.
According to Al Jazeera, local staff told that two children were killed and several others wounded when warplanes bombed a tent sheltering displaced families in the al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza. Four more Palestinians were killed in a strike on an apartment in the al-Ghazali building in Sheikh Radwan, northern Gaza City.
Separately, eight people were killed when Israeli aircraft struck al-Farabi School, which was housing displaced persons near al-Yarmouk Stadium.
According to BBC, The city has been under sustained bombardment, with residential towers repeatedly targeted and reduced to rubble. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from northern and eastern Gaza have taken refuge in the area.
The strikes come as Israel’s war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday. According to Gaza’s health authorities, over 64,300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict, with famine worsening across the enclave.
International legal bodies continue to scrutinize Israel’s actions. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. In parallel, Israel faces an ongoing genocide case at the International Court of Justice.